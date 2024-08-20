Chestermere Councillor Kiran Randhawa Receives Esteemed Harry Sohal Memorial Award

Chestermere City Councillor Kiran Randhawa was recently honored with the Harry Sohal Memorial Award, a prestigious recognition celebrating her contributions to the community, particularly within the South Asian population and among seniors.

The award, named after Harry Sohal, Calgary McCall’s first Punjabi MLA who passed away in 1994, is dedicated to individuals who have made significant impacts within their communities. Sohal’s legacy lives on through this award, which recognizes those who continue to foster inclusivity and community support.

Randhawa, who has been a resident of Chestermere since 2008, has dedicated much of her public service to addressing the needs of non-English speaking residents, especially seniors from South Asia. Through her work with Chestermere Senior Services, a non-profit organization she founded, Randhawa has provided essential programs aimed at bridging language barriers and reducing social isolation among seniors.

“I’m incredibly thrilled and honored to receive this award,” Randhawa expressed. “It’s heartening to see my efforts recognized, and it motivates me to continue serving our wonderful Chestermere community.”

Her work extends beyond language support; Randhawa has been a strong advocate for developing community resources such as a new recreation center and the expansion of Chestermere’s library. She also prioritizes public safety, affordable housing, and economic development, aiming to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all residents.

The award was presented by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek at a ceremony hosted by the Punjabi Indo Fest Gadri Mela Foundation, with local dignitaries including MLA Chantelle de Jonge in attendance. This recognition not only celebrates Randhawa’s past achievements but also underscores her ongoing commitment to making Chestermere a vibrant, inclusive community for all.

Having lived in Chestermere for over a decade, Randhawa’s deep connection to the community is evident. “I love Chestermere more than anything,” she said, reflecting her passion for her work and the city she calls home.

