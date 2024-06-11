Chestermere Country Fair Red Ribbon Categories for Youth

The Chestermere Country Fair may seem like a long way off, but now is the time to start planning your entries. Youth may enter various categories from colouring to painted rocks, LEGO, flower arrangements and baking. Please click here to download a complete copy of the Fair catalogue with all the categories, entry form, rules and how to enter.

What is the Red Ribbon Competition?

The Red Ribbon Competition is also known as a Bench Show. Bench shows were common at local fairs, community festivals, and agricultural shows. They allow hobbyists, gardeners, and bakers to compete and showcase their skills and produce. The items are displayed on long tables or benches, hence the term “bench show,” where judges evaluate them, and prizes may be awarded for the best entries in various categories.

How To Enter The Red Ribbon Competition

Peruse the general rules, special rules, Sections and Classes listed in the Red Ribbon catalogue to decide which classes you would like to compete or “show off” in.

Use the entry form found in the Red Ribbon catalogue. Fill in the contact information and check off Family Aggregate if you want to compete for the Grand Aggregate. Next, fill out the classes you would like to enter. Names are necessary when more than one family member uses the form. School is used to determine the school with the most entries.

Fill in an entry tag (available at the Chestermere Public Library or the Chestermere Recreation Centre in July and August) for each entry and attach it to your entry.

Entries for the Red Ribbon Competition must be delivered to the Chestermere Rec Centre on Friday, September 7th between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm. Judging begins at 6:00 pm and entries will be available for public viewing during the Country Fair on Saturday, September 7th.

