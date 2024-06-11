Chestermere Fire Department opens “Fire Camp” in July

Chestermere, Alberta – This July, the Chestermere Fire Department invites teens between the ages of 14 to 18 to participate in their unique summer fire camps, designed to offer a mix of education, training, and real-world firefighting experience. The camps, which are free of charge, aim to inspire and educate the next generation of firefighters.

One of the camps, the Ember Firecamp, is dedicated to young women, providing them with leadership and mentorship opportunities in a fire service environment. This initiative is part of the department’s efforts to encourage more women to consider careers in firefighting, a field historically dominated by men.

The Explorer Firecamp, although now at full capacity thanks to overwhelming community support, offers similar hands-on training for both male and female youths, giving them a valuable insight into the world of firefighting. Participants of the Explorer Firecamp will experience the life of a firefighter through activities that include operating firefighting equipment and engaging in simulated emergency response exercises.

The fire department’s commitment to these camps reflects their dedication to community involvement and youth engagement. “We promise a fun and thrilling summer for all those who participate,” said a spokesperson for the Chestermere Fire Department. Interested families are encouraged to register their teens as soon as possible as spaces are limited and filling up fast.

For more information on the camps and to register, visit Chestermere Fire Department Summer Camps.

