Chestermere Ice Thickness Update: Safe for Skating but Caution Always Advised

The City of Chestermere is providing a crucial update regarding the thickness of our lake ice, ensuring the safety of winter recreation enthusiasts. As temperatures fluctuate, the city is keeping a close eye on the ice conditions to ensure residents can enjoy the icy wonderland responsibly.

Recent measurements at various locations around the lake reveal that while the ice thickness has slightly decreased, it remains safe for recreational use. Here are the latest measurements:

Anniversary: 20 inches (50.8 cm)

The Landing: 20 inches (50.8 cm)

South End: 20 inches (50.8 cm)

Sunset: 20 inches (50.8 cm)

The Cove: 15 inches (38.1 cm)

These measurements indicate that the ice is well within the safety parameters for skating and other winter activities. However, residents are reminded that there is no such thing as 100% safe ice, and caution is always paramount when venturing onto frozen bodies of water.

For those eager to lace up their skates, Chestermere Lake provides a safe and enjoyable skating experience. Additionally, there are various outdoor rinks in Chestermere, including those at McIvor Terrace, Sandpiper Point, and the Alta Link lands near Rainbow Falls.

For added peace of mind, retractable ice picks are lightweight and inexpensive tools that can aid in pulling someone out of the water in the event of an accident. Being prepared and knowing what to do if you or someone else falls through the ice is essential in ensuring a safe and enjoyable winter season.

Chestermere continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its residents, ensuring that everyone can embrace the beauty of our frozen landscape while staying safe on the ice.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.