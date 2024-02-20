Chestermere Lake Sees Significant Reduction in Weed Harvest in 2023

Chestermere, AB – In a decisive move towards maintaining the ecological balance and recreational quality of Chestermere Lake, the City of Chestermere has successfully removed a staggering 210,675 kilograms of aquatic weeds in 2023. This effort, announced during the Regular Meeting of Council on February 13, underscores the city’s commitment to environmental stewardship and the well-being of its residents.

The operation commenced on June 19, with the city’s harvesters plunging into the waters to tackle the growth at the lake’s bottom. Interim CAO Pat Vincent highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “I know how important the water is to residents who live adjacent to it and all residents of Chestermere. Weed harvesting and weed control are an uppermost issue in most people’s minds.”

The city’s community operations team removed 132.5 harvester loads of weeds, a noticeable decrease from the 254.5 loads removed in 2022. This reduction is seen as a positive sign of the effectiveness of the city’s efforts, particularly in combating the flowering rush infestation. “We have been dealing with a flowering rush infestation, and it seems we’re enjoying some success in 2023 with the amount of flowering rush being removed from the lake significantly lower than in 2022, which to me is a good sign that we have been dealing with this issue effectively,” Vincent elaborated.

Chestermere’s harvesting equipment fleet is a formidable force in this environmental crusade, comprising eight pieces, including large and small harvesters, a barge, a weed hauling trailer, and support vehicles. The city employed five harvester operators and one barge/trailer operator in 2023, with the labour costs for the program totaling $21,332.50. Vincent extended his gratitude to the staff for their dedication, underscoring the significance of their contribution to the community.

The strategic approach to weed harvesting prioritizes high-use recreational areas such as The Dockside Landing, Anniversary Park, The Yacht Club, Sunset Beach, Camp Chestermere, and the city-owned boat launch area at John Peake Park. After securing these locations, the team shifts focus to other problematic areas, avoiding the lake’s center unless necessary. The harvested vegetation is composted and repurposed throughout the community, emphasizing sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The early start to the 2023 season, typically delayed until mid-July, allowed for greater efficiency in weed removal efforts. However, operations were prematurely halted in mid-August due to drought conditions necessitating the lowering of water levels by the Western Irrigation District (WID). By August 11, water levels had decreased to the point where it was no longer feasible to deploy harvesting equipment.

Despite these challenges, the city’s map detailing the distribution of efforts—removing 17.25, 33.25, 27.25, and 54.5 loads from areas A, B, C, and D, respectively—illustrates the targeted and effective strategy employed in 2023 to preserve Chestermere Lake’s natural beauty and usability.

This year’s reduction in weed harvest, coupled with the effective management of the flowering rush, represents a significant achievement for the City of Chestermere. It not only demonstrates a successful intervention in controlling invasive species but also highlights the city’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its residents through environmental preservation and community engagement.

