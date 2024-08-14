Chestermere Launches Second Vitality Grants Round to Enhance Community Engagement

The City of Chestermere has announced the opening of the second round of Vitality Grants, aiming to invigorate community-led projects throughout the city. This initiative seeks to support Chestermere residents in their efforts to foster a more engaged and dynamic community atmosphere.

With a funding envelope of $5,000, the grants offer up to $500 per project, enabling residents to spearhead activities that enhance communal ties and neighborhood vitality. The Community Support Services department, which comprises dedicated volunteers and city councillors, will oversee the grant review process.

Several projects have already benefited from the program, demonstrating the grants’ impact across Chestermere. Among the notable initiatives are the Chestermere Community Cleanup, the Chestermere Lakeside Quilters Charity Quilt, the Take-a toy Leave-a toy initiative, and the distribution of Kids Summer Bags. These projects not only enrich community life but also pave the way for increased resident involvement.

Residents interested in applying for funding have until September 23 at 4 p.m. to submit their applications. This opportunity reflects the city’s commitment to encouraging active participation and enhancing the overall vitality of Chestermere through practical and impactful projects.

