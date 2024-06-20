Chestermere Lawsuit: Ex-Mayor and Councillors Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized $650K Spending

In a significant legal move, the City of Chestermere has initiated a lawsuit against its former mayor, Jeff Colvin, and three ex-councillors for allegedly misusing public funds amounting to over $650,000. The city claims these funds were spent without the necessary approvals, casting a shadow over the upcoming by-election scheduled for June 24.

The lawsuit was lodged in Calgary Court this Monday, targeting ex-mayor Colvin along with former councillors Mel Foat, Blaine Funk, and Stephen Hanley. This legal action comes as a direct response to an inspection that highlighted mismanagement under their governance.

According to the city’s statement of claim, the accused officials are collectively responsible for unauthorized expenditures totaling more than $430,000 between 2022 and 2023. Additionally, Colvin is singled out for an alleged $223,000 spent without approval.

The city’s administration is seeking restitution for the full amount, asserting that these funds were expended without the proper budgeting or oversight required by law.

The allegations have stirred controversy, particularly because the legal charges were filed just days before the municipal by-election, in which all four defendants are candidates. Their lawyer, Jeff Moroz, criticized the timing of the lawsuit, suggesting it might influence the election’s outcome. He stated, “It is important to note the statement of claim was authorized by those appointed by the province, one day after the advanced polling and some four days before the byelection.”

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, who last December dismissed Colvin, the three councillors, and three top city officials following the damning municipal inspection, has been accused by Colvin of abusing power to sway the by-election. However, McIver has no direct role in the ongoing lawsuit.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the community remains divided with some residents questioning the timing and motives behind the lawsuit, while others argue the importance of transparency and accountability in municipal governance.

With the by-election fast approaching, the outcome of this lawsuit and its implications on the political landscape of Chestermere are keenly awaited. Meanwhile, the city’s claims are yet to be proven in court, leaving the residents of Chestermere in a state of anticipation and concern over the integrity of their municipal leadership