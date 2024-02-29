Chestermere RCMP charge male with firearms offences

Chestermere, Alta. – On Feb. 18, 2024, at approximately 11 a.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a report that someone discharged a shotgun into the front of a house in the Rainbow Falls neighborhood in Chestermere. RCMP conducted an investigation and as a result, obtained and executed a search warrant at a Chestermere residence on Feb 26, 2024. RCMP Emergency Response Team and Forensics Identification Unit assisted as well.
As a result of the search warrant, Daniel Jones (19), a resident of Chestermere, was arrested and has been charged with the following:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Mischief over $5000
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Disguised with intent to commit offence
- Possession of a firearm when knowing its possession is prohibited
After a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Jones was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Alberta Court of Justice in Strathmore on March 1, 2024.
Add Comment