Chestermere RCMP charge male with firearms offences

Chestermere, Alta. – On Feb. 18, 2024, at approximately 11 a.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a report that someone discharged a shotgun into the front of a house in the Rainbow Falls neighborhood in Chestermere. RCMP conducted an investigation and as a result, obtained and executed a search warrant at a Chestermere residence on Feb 26, 2024. RCMP Emergency Response Team and Forensics Identification Unit assisted as well.

As a result of the search warrant, Daniel Jones (19), a resident of Chestermere, was arrested and has been charged with the following:

Careless use of a firearm

Mischief over $5000

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Disguised with intent to commit offence

Possession of a firearm when knowing its possession is prohibited

After a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Jones was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Alberta Court of Justice in Strathmore on March 1, 2024.

