Chestermere RCMP Charge Two Teenagers Following Assault of Young Girl

On December 16, 2024, Chestermere RCMP arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with the assault of a young girl in a back alley near Chestermere Lake Drive. The incident, which occurred on December 14, 2024, has raised significant concern within the Chestermere community.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the victim, a young girl, was assaulted by a teenage boy. A video of the assault circulated on social media, prompting additional reports from concerned individuals who had viewed the footage. In response, RCMP launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the first teenager on December 17, 2024.

The arrested teenager has been charged with assault and uttering threats. He has since been released from custody, with a court date set for February 20, 2025, in Strathmore. The RCMP have not released the identities of the individuals involved, in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In addition to the assault charges, a second teenager was charged under the Chestermere Anti-Bullying Bylaw, resulting in a $500 fine. This individual is believed to have videotaped the assault as it occurred. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, Acting Alberta RCMP Media Relations Manager, commented on the incident:

“Videos such as these are disturbing to watch. Chestermere RCMP want to assure the public that this incident has been investigated, and appropriate enforcement action has been taken.”

The Chestermere Anti-Bullying Bylaw, enacted in 2019, aims to deter bullying behaviors within the community. Violations of this bylaw can result in fines and other penalties.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges communities face regarding youth violence and the responsible use of social media. The RCMP have emphasized the importance of reporting such incidents to ensure the safety and well-being of all community members.

Chestermere residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local authorities. The RCMP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and are committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals in the community.

For more information or to report concerns, residents can contact the Chestermere RCMP Detachment at 403-204-8900. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.

As this case progresses, the Chestermere community remains united in its commitment to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all residents.

