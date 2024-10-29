Chestermere RCMP has some Halloween Tips for Residents

Hello Chestermere! Halloween is this Thursday, and as ghosts, goblins, and superheroes prepare to hit the streets, we want to ensure everyone has a fun and safe experience. Whether you’re trick-or-treating, handing out candy, or just enjoying the festive atmosphere, here are some important Halloween safety tips to keep in mind.
For Trick-or-Treaters:
Be Visible: Wear bright or reflective clothing. If your costume is dark, consider adding reflective tape or carrying a flashlight or glow stick to help drivers see you.
Stay on the Sidewalks: Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic and stay as far to the left as possible.
Cross Safely: Always cross streets at corners or crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing and make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the road.
Travel in Groups: There’s safety in numbers. Go trick-or-treating with a group of friends or family members.
Stay Alert: Keep electronic devices down so you can watch for traffic and hazards. Avoid running between houses or across streets.
For Parents and Guardians:
Plan Ahead: Map out a safe route and set a curfew for older children going out alone.
Supervise Young Children: Accompany children under 12 and keep them within sight at all times.
Costume Safety: Ensure costumes fit well to prevent tripping. Avoid masks that obstruct vision; consider non-toxic face paint instead.
Check Treats: Inspect all candy before allowing children to eat it. Discard any unwrapped or suspicious items.
For Motorists:
Drive Slowly: Reduce your speed in residential areas and watch for children who may dart out into the street.
Stay Alert: Be extra cautious at intersections and crosswalks. Enter and exit driveways carefully.
No Distractions: Put away mobile devices to keep full attention on the road.
Turn On Headlights Early: Increase visibility to pedestrians by turning on your headlights, even before it gets dark.
For Homeowners:
Light It Up: Keep your porch and pathway well-lit to prevent trips and falls.
Clear Obstacles: Remove any tripping hazards like garden hoses, toys, or decorations from your yard and walkway.
Pet Safety: Keep pets indoors or secured to prevent them from startling or jumping on trick-or-treaters.
Fire Safety: Use battery-operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o’-lanterns to reduce fire risks.
Community Reminders:
Report Suspicious Activity: If you see anything unusual or concerning, don’t hesitate to contact the Chestermere RCMP.
COVID-19 Considerations: Follow any current health guidelines to keep everyone safe. This may include wearing masks and practicing social distancing where appropriate.
Respect Others: Only visit homes with their porch lights on and be mindful of those who may not be participating in Halloween festivities.
For Everyone:
Stay Safe with Treats: Consider pre-packaged treat bags to minimize contact. Those handing out candy might use tongs or a scoop.
Emergency Preparedness: Carry a cellphone for quick communication in case of an emergency.
