Chestermere to Host Record-Breaking Hockey Marathon starting this week

Chestermere, Alberta — The town of Chestermere is gearing up for an extraordinary event that has captured the hearts and hopes of its residents: the return of the world’s longest hockey game, aiming to beat its own record while raising critical funds for children with cancer. Slated for April 5-16, 2024, at the Chestermere Recreation Center, this monumental effort seeks not just to surpass the current record of 261 consecutive hours of play but to mobilize the Calgary/Chestermere area for a cause that hits close to home.

Under the leadership of Alex Halat, who has spearheaded the Hockey Marathon’s success since its inception in 2012, the 2024 game aims to rally the community like never before. Having raised close to $4 million for cancer research across previous events, the stakes are higher than ever. “We wish kids didn’t get cancer. But they do, and they need us,” Halat emphasizes, reflecting a community united by both a love for hockey and a resolve to make a difference.

The Hockey Marathon has become a beacon of hope for many, directly supporting the Alberta Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Experimental and Novel Therapies (PHOENIX) program. This initiative is critical, aiming to double the number of clinical trials available and offering new treatments for children battling cancer. Despite advancements in medical science, the stark reality remains that 20% of children diagnosed with cancer will not survive. The PHOENIX program represents a tangible hope for those facing the most challenging odds.

Saifa Koonar, president and CEO of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, shares the community’s gratitude, noting, “We are so grateful to our community and big-hearted people who go to truly extraordinary lengths to help children with cancer.” The foundation stands ready to cheer on the 40 players who will brave the ice for over 11 days, embodying the spirit of perseverance and solidarity.

The game, which began in 2012 with 40 men raising $1.2 million, has grown in both ambition and impact. With each iteration breaking records and pushing limits, the upcoming event is more than a test of endurance; it is a powerful statement of the community’s commitment to fighting childhood cancer. The goal for 2024 is clear: to not only break the record for consecutive hours of hockey played but to also mark a new milestone in fundraising for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and other local charities.

As the community of Chestermere and the surrounding area prepare to host this landmark event, the message is clear: no child or family should face cancer alone. Through the unity of hockey and heartfelt philanthropy, the 2024 Hockey Marathon for the Kids promises to be a beacon of hope, resilience, and unwavering support for those in their most challenging battles.

Join the volunreers at the Chestermere Recreation Center from April 5 to 16, 2024, as they stand together, skate together, and fight cancer together.

