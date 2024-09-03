Chestermere’s 100 Men Who Care Hosts Successful Inaugural Meeting

n full display last Thursday as the newly formed group, 100 Men Who Care, held its first-ever meeting at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. The event, which attracted approximately 45 men from the area, marked the beginning of a grassroots effort to support local charities.

The concept behind 100 Men Who Care is simple yet powerful: gather 100 men, each willing to donate $100, and collectively choose a local charity to support. The group is modeled after the successful 100 Women Who Care initiative, which has made a significant impact in communities across Canada.

Alex Halat, a key organizer of the event, was inspired to bring the concept to Chestermere after witnessing the success of similar groups in other communities. “I sit on a couple of non-profits that have presented to them in the past,” said Halat. “So myself and another gentleman decided to try it and see if 100 Men works out.”

At the inaugural meeting, the group chose the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society as the first recipient of their collective donations. The Crisis Society provides essential support to women and families facing domestic violence and displacement in Chestermere, Rocky View County, and Strathmore.

“It’s a shelter that helps battered and displaced women and mothers throughout our region,” Halat explained. “It’s awesome to see the donations go towards such a worthy cause.”

Beyond the financial support, Halat emphasized the importance of community building. “A big part of it is also getting 100 guys to show up for a night out. We met for about an hour, and I met some folks from other towns around Chestermere. It’s a great way to meet neighbors in other communities while benefitting charities that support those in need. We look forward to continuing to grow this program.”

Membership in 100 Men Who Care is straightforward and inclusive. There are no fees to join, but members are expected to commit to attending four meetings each year. During these meetings, the group will review nominations and decide which charity will receive their collective donations.

With its successful first meeting now in the books, 100 Men Who Care Chestermere is poised to become a significant force for good in the community, proving once again that when residents come together, they can make a meaningful difference. The group is already planning its next meeting, with hopes of reaching the goal of 100 participants.

For those interested in joining or learning more, details about upcoming meetings and how to get involved will be shared through local channels and social media platforms.

