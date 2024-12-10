Chestermere’s Community Champions Receive Provincial Spotlight

CHESTERMERE, AB — Two Chestermere residents have earned a place among Alberta’s top volunteers, shining a provincial spotlight on the city’s robust culture of community service. Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani and the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Status of Women, Tanya Fir, presented local volunteers Coralee McIntosh and Alex Halat with two of the prestigious Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards earlier this week at Government House in Edmonton. This remarkable double recognition underscores Chestermere’s strong legacy of volunteer leadership and civic engagement.

The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards, introduced in 2000, represent the highest provincial honour for volunteer service in Alberta. They are presented annually on or near December 5, International Volunteer Day, to salute individuals whose contributions have significantly improved the quality of life in their communities. Each year, only nine Albertans are recognized, making it a noteworthy achievement that two of this year’s recipients hail from the same city. Over the past two decades, the program has celebrated more than 150 exceptional volunteers, each leaving a lasting impact on their local areas.

At the ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Lakhani—Alberta’s 19th Lieutenant Governor and a longstanding advocate for community engagement—emphasized the profound influence volunteers have on social well-being. “Volunteers like Coralee and Alex exemplify what it means to serve others with compassion and dedication,” said Lakhani. “They don’t just contribute their time; they help weave a stronger community fabric, one act of service at a time.” Lakhani, who has consistently championed humanitarian causes, highlighted the vital role volunteerism plays in supporting cultural programming, assisting vulnerable populations, and fostering inclusive opportunities for all Albertans.

Minister Fir, who has held the Arts, Culture and Status of Women portfolio since 2022, echoed these sentiments. “The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards celebrate the individuals who uplift our communities through steadfast commitment,” she said. “When we acknowledge leaders like Coralee and Alex, we recognize that their energy, initiative, and empathy ripple outward—encouraging others to step forward, share their talents, and strengthen our social and cultural life.”

Although official citations detailing each recipient’s full body of work were not extensively released at the ceremony, both McIntosh and Halat are well-known locally for their deep involvement in community initiatives. McIntosh has long been associated with volunteer activities that enrich Chestermere’s cultural and social landscape. Whether supporting educational outreach, organizing community events, or lending a hand to local charitable drives, her efforts have contributed to a more vibrant and inclusive environment. Halat’s name, meanwhile, is often linked to initiatives that promote recreational opportunities, youth engagement, and fundraising for local causes. His hands-on approach and collaborative spirit have influenced sports programs, community gatherings, and essential support services for residents.

Chestermere’s strong showing at this year’s awards reflects a broader trend of volunteerism within the city. Local organizations—ranging from cultural societies and athletic clubs to environmental groups and social support networks—rely heavily on dedicated volunteers to function effectively. This culture of service ensures that residents enjoy diverse programs, inclusive events, and a resilient community framework.

The provincial recognition serves as a reminder that volunteer efforts do not go unnoticed. Historically, the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards have helped elevate conversations around the importance of community service, inspiring others to contribute in meaningful ways. Recipients often become role models for young people, potential volunteers, and emerging leaders who see firsthand the tangible difference a dedicated individual can make.

As McIntosh and Halat return home with their awards in hand, Chestermere can take collective pride in their accomplishments. Their achievements represent more than personal milestones; they are a testament to the power of coming together for the common good. In celebrating these two exceptional volunteers, Chestermere also celebrates its own identity as a city where generosity thrives, neighbours support one another, and the spirit of volunteerism continues to grow stronger with every passing year

