Emergency Crews Battle House Fire in West Creek Neighbourhood

A significant emergency response was launched in Chestermere on Monday, April 15, after a house fire broke out in the city’s West Creek neighbourhood.

Crews with the Chestermere Fire Department were first on scene, with support quickly arriving from both Rocky View County and the City of Calgary. The fire, located along West Creek Boulevard, prompted a swift and coordinated response from regional emergency services.

In a public notice, the City of Chestermere advised that West Creek Boulevard was closed to traffic between Seagreen Gate and Rainbow Falls Drive as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The city urged residents to avoid the area to ensure emergency crews had the space and safety required to manage the situation effectively.

As of the time of publication, there has been no confirmation regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. Fire investigators are expected to conduct a thorough assessment once the scene is stabilized and declared safe.

Chestermere Fire Chief Jamie Coutts praised the professionalism and coordination among regional responders, noting that mutual aid agreements with Calgary and Rocky View County continue to be essential in managing high-risk calls. “When large-scale incidents like this occur, it’s all hands on deck. These partnerships ensure we can protect life and property with the resources needed,” he said in a statement provided late Monday afternoon.

The home sustained significant damage, and nearby residences were temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure due to smoke and potential fire spread. Local RCMP and Chestermere Municipal Enforcement were also on site to support traffic control and resident safety.

Residents are reminded to ensure their smoke detectors are functional and that family emergency plans are up to date. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and updates will be provided through official City of Chestermere communications as more details become available.

