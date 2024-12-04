Chestermere’s New High School Project Moves Forward

Residents of Chestermere have eagerly awaited updates on the new high school planned for the growing communities of Chelsea and Dawson’s Landing. After a recent conversation with Mayor Shannon Dean, The Anchor is pleased to report significant progress on the project that promises to enhance educational opportunities for local students.

During a Governance & Priorities meeting on Tuesday, November 26, the city announced that the Municipal Service Review (MSR) agreement has been finalized. This crucial step paves the way for the next phases of development. “Subdivision endorsement is expected shortly and will be provided to the survey company to accompany the application to Alberta Land Titles,” the city stated in a news release.

The city has received the final sign-off from the landowner, marking a major milestone in the project’s timeline. This approval initiates a month-long period of internal and external circulation, during which various stakeholders review the plans to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.

According to city officials, the administration is working diligently to submit the necessary paperwork to Alberta Land Titles early next year. This submission is a key step in officially transferring the land and moving forward with construction.

To meet the province’s requirements for site readiness, the city must complete significant infrastructure work. This includes approximately 800 meters of roadway and 200 meters of sanitary lines. “These infrastructure requirements have been included in the 2025 Capital Budget to ensure the site is fully prepared, which is subject to council approval,” the city added.

The inclusion of these projects in the capital budget demonstrates the city’s commitment to advancing the high school development. The budget allocation is pending approval by the city council, which is expected to review and discuss the proposed expenditures in upcoming sessions.

Mayor Dean emphasized the importance of collaboration between the city and the school board to prioritize the high school’s construction. “We are working closely with the school board to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to expedite the project,” he said. “Our goal is to provide a state-of-the-art educational facility that meets the needs of our growing community.”

The school board has expressed its eagerness to begin the project, recognizing the demand for additional educational spaces due to Chestermere’s rapid population growth. The new high school is expected to alleviate overcrowding in existing schools and provide modern facilities for students.

Local residents have shown strong support for the new high school, anticipating the positive impact it will have on the community. The addition of the school is expected to enhance educational opportunities, reduce travel times for students, and serve as a hub for community activities.

Parents like Sarah Thompson are excited about the prospects. “Having a new high school in our neighborhood means my children can attend a modern facility close to home,” she said. “It’s reassuring to see the city making education a priority.”

While specific timelines for construction and completion are still being finalized, the city’s progress on agreements and infrastructure planning indicates that the project is moving forward steadily. Once the land titles are secured and budget approvals are in place, the city and school board can proceed with detailed design and construction phases.

City officials encourage residents to stay informed about the project’s developments. Updates will be provided through official city communications, public meetings, and The Anchor’s ongoing coverage.

The advancement of Chestermere’s new high school project reflects the city’s dedication to meeting the educational needs of its residents. With key agreements finalized and infrastructure plans underway, the community can look forward to the realization of this important initiative.

Mayor Dean concluded, “This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together towards a common goal. We are committed to seeing this high school become a reality for the benefit of our students and the entire community.”

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.