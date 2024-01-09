Chestermere’s Water Woes Preparing for Potential Drought in 2024

As a lakeside community deeply connected to its aquatic surroundings, Chestermere is particularly sensitive to the looming threat of water shortages and drought conditions forecasted for 2024. In light of these concerns, Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz is calling on municipalities, including Chestermere, to begin urgent drought preparations.

In a recent advisory, Minister Schulz highlighted the critical conditions faced during the summer of 2023, when several water basins in Alberta were pushed to the brink due to sparse rainfall and high temperatures. Compounding this challenge is the global El Niño phenomenon, which exacerbates drought conditions with reduced precipitation and elevated temperatures, particularly affecting southern Alberta.

“The prospect of a severe drought next year necessitates immediate and strategic planning,” Schulz emphasized, underscoring the importance of water conservation. She noted that government departments are collaborating with key stakeholders to develop robust water conservation strategies and sharing agreements.

Schulz has outlined four essential steps for municipalities to undertake in preparation for the potential water crisis in 2024:

Proactive monitoring of water supply infrastructure, focusing on the balance between water intake and levels.

Reviewing the terms of municipal water licenses to understand limitations during drought conditions.

Preparing municipal water managers for coordination with the Drought Command Team, a task force established by the government.

Developing a comprehensive water shortage plan to respond effectively to decreased water availability.

The Minister has also requested feedback from municipal water management teams on their perceived risks and mitigation strategies for the impending drought.

Schulz’s message to municipalities carries a reminder of Alberta’s resilience in facing past droughts. “Our history is marked by overcoming such challenges through collaboration and effective planning,” she stated, expressing confidence in the collective effort to mitigate the impact of the potential drought.

For Chestermere, a community where daily life is intertwined with the lake, these preparations are not just a matter of policy but a critical step in safeguarding the lifestyle and environment cherished by its residents. As the community braces for the challenges ahead, the spirit of unity and proactive planning will be key to navigating these potentially difficult times.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.