Community Spirit Shines at Older Adults Holiday Luncheon

The Christmas season arrived in all its warmth and goodwill at the Older Adults Holiday Luncheon on Tuesday, December 3rd, as local seniors gathered at the Chestermere Recreation Centre for a festive feast and a hearty serving of holiday cheer. More than 160 guests turned out—some arriving nearly an hour early—to share in a traditional turkey dinner, enjoy live entertainment, and celebrate the spirit of the season.

Hosted by the Older Adults Coalition of Chestermere (OACC), the luncheon brought together a remarkable network of community organizations and volunteers. Partners included Synergy, known for its youth leadership programs, the City of Chestermere’s Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA), Lakeshore Manor, Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society (CWCS), Chestermere Food Bank, Gifts of Kindness, Lakeridge Community Church, and the Chestermere Whitecappers Association. Adding to the collaborative spirit, the Chestermere High School Leadership Class contributed their time and energy, demonstrating the positive impact of youth engagement in community life.

The meal itself was lovingly prepared by a local family, ensuring that everyone enjoyed a homestyle feast reminiscent of holiday dinners past. Live entertainment helped set the mood, beginning with a heartwarming performance by a local kindergarten class—whose bright voices brought smiles to every face—and continuing with the Richard Stephens two-man band, whose festive tunes filled the hall.

A special photo booth provided by the City of Chestermere allowed guests to capture keepsake moments, while door prizes generously donated by local businesses and non-profits offered an extra dose of excitement. Of course, no Christmas gathering would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus himself. The jolly old elf made his appearance, delighting guests and distributing Christmas stockings. Many attendees also received hand-crafted holiday cards produced by children from various Chestermere daycares, further symbolizing the intergenerational bonds that help make this community strong.

In a season that can sometimes feel rushed and impersonal, the Older Adults Holiday Luncheon offered a reminder of Chestermere’s close-knit community spirit. From the heartfelt performances to the shared meal, every element of the day underscored the city’s dedication to creating opportunities for connection, support, and joy. For the older adults in attendance, it was more than just a turkey dinner—it was a festive affirmation that in Chestermere, the holiday spirit thrives when people come together.

