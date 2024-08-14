Crown Argues ‘Freedom Convoy’ Leaders Overstepped Legal Bounds in Ottawa Protest

In their final submissions on Tuesday, Crown prosecutors contended that Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, organizers of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy,” crossed into criminal territory with their actions during the massive Ottawa demonstration. The event, which protested pandemic-era public health restrictions and vaccine mandates, saw protesters occupying downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

According to Crown lawyer Siobhain Wetscher, the scale, noise, and disruption caused by the convoy, including vehicles blocking roads near Parliament Hill, incessant horn-blowing, and other disturbances, exceeded the bounds of a lawful protest. The two face charges of mischief, intimidation, and counseling others to break the law, with Barber facing additional charges related to disobeying a court order.

“Not a single decision characterized the convoy as a lawful demonstration,” Wetscher noted, referencing outcomes of related cases. She argued that Lich and Barber, acting in concert, spearheaded an unlawful assembly, with the evidence against one applicable to both.

The defense, set to present their closing arguments later in the week, maintains that the right to organize a protest is protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They argue that their clients’ actions did not constitute illegal activities.

The trial, which began nearly a year ago and was initially expected to last just 16 days, has been extended due to various delays. Testimonies have been heard from residents, police officers, and even the protesters through social media posts.

The Crown also highlighted the influence Lich and Barber had over the crowd, citing their persistent presence and encouragement to continue the protest despite police efforts to disperse them. Tim Radcliffe, co-counsel for the Crown, described the duo as metaphorically standing with the protestors, exerting pressure on local residents and pursuing public policy changes.

The trial has drawn attention from supporters of the accused, with a group chanting “Freedom” as Lich entered the courthouse. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, overseeing the proceedings, has actively engaged with the arguments, challenging some of the Crown’s assertions and pointing out the nuanced use of the phrase “hold the line.”

With several days allocated for the final arguments and potential extensions into next week, the court aims to conclude the matter promptly, ensuring a thorough examination of the extensive evidence and arguments presented.

