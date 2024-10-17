Dr. Giggles’ House of Pain Returns Promising More Thrills Than Eve

Chestermere’s beloved Halloween attraction, Dr. Giggles’ House of Pain, is back this October for its seventeenth consecutive year. Known for creating a terrifying and immersive haunted experience, Mike Koroll, also known as Dr. Giggles, and his wife, Siobhan, are preparing to raise the fear factor yet again. Starting on October 10, the haunted house will run for ten nights, welcoming thrill-seekers every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, leading up to Halloween.

The event’s centerpiece is the haunted house, which promises to deliver “demonic, sadistic, gory, and hellish” scares, according to Mike. Each year, Dr. Giggles’ House of Pain offers new themes and experiences, with custom-built sets that transport visitors into a world of horror. This year’s featured rooms include everything from a creepy morgue to a disturbing dentist’s office, all crafted with chilling precision by set builder Brent Rowsell, who has worked on major productions like The Last of Us.

In addition to the haunted house, guests will be treated to a local horror short film titled Cheesy Times. Directed and edited by Carlos Medina, a longtime collaborator of Mike’s, the 8-minute slasher film is set in a fictional pizza shop and was shot at locations around Chestermere. Mike says the film is “packed with scares” and will play before guests enter the haunted house, adding an extra layer of terror to the night.

Ticket prices remain at $30, making it an affordable Halloween experience for the community. Additionally, one special night of the event will be dedicated to supporting the Chestermere Food Bank, offering a chance for attendees to contribute to a good cause while indulging in Halloween thrills.

Dr. Giggles’ House of Pain continues to be one of Chestermere’s most anticipated Halloween events, drawing crowds from all around the region. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, this year’s haunted house promises to deliver the ultimate spine-chilling experience.

