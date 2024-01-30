Former Chestermere CAO Kim Wallace’s Assault Trial Faces Further Delays

In an ongoing legal saga that has captured local attention, the assault trial of former Chestermere Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Kim Wallace has been subject to yet another postponement. The trial, which originally commenced last July, was slated to continue this week but encountered scheduling challenges at the provincial court in Strathmore.

Kim Wallace, a prominent figure in Chestermere’s municipal landscape and one of the city officials removed from her position last month, stands accused of assaulting one of her subordinates during a heated altercation within the confines of Chestermere City Hall in January 2023. Sarah Wilgress, who held the role of the city’s communications manager at the time, had previously testified that Wallace, during a confrontation, forcefully poked her while delivering a tirade directed at her and two other staff members. Additionally, Wilgress claimed that Wallace backhanded her across the shoulder.

Wallace, however, maintains her innocence and has countered these allegations. She has argued that Wilgress and the two witnesses have fundamentally misunderstood the incident, asserting that the event in question never transpired.

In light of these developments, Kim Wallace’s trial is now anticipated to reconvene on March 18, 2024, once again in Strathmore. Local residents and observers will be closely following these proceedings as they unfold, eager to witness the resolution of this significant case within the Chestermere community

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.