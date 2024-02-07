Former Mayor Jeff Colvin in Court again

Former Chestermere Mayor Jeff Colvin made a court appearance Tuesday February 6th seeking reinstatement to his mayoral position. The court has announced it will take a week to review the filing before making a decision on the injunction. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.
In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.
Add Comment