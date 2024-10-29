Hawkmere Playground Undergoes Major Upgrade to Enhance Safety and Accessibility

Hawkmere Playground, a beloved recreational spot in Chestermere, closed its gates on Tuesday (Oct. 22) as city crews commenced a significant upgrade project aimed at enhancing safety, accessibility, and fun for local families.

According to Ty Tomasta, Communications Manager with the City of Chestermere, the playground updates are part of the city’s ongoing commitment to maintaining safe and enjoyable public spaces. “We periodically assess and update our playgrounds every few decades to ensure they meet current safety standards and community needs,” said Tomasta.

Safety is a top priority for the city, and the playground’s refurbishment reflects this commitment. “We have staff members who are certified playground inspectors,” Tomasta explained. “Every month, they conduct thorough inspections and make necessary repairs to playgrounds across the city. This proactive approach helps us address potential hazards before they become issues.”

The decision to upgrade Hawkmere Playground was based on these regular assessments. “Over time, equipment can wear out or become outdated,” said Tomasta. “By upgrading, we’re not only enhancing safety but also providing new and exciting play options for children.”

The renovation will introduce an array of new equipment designed to cater to children of various ages and abilities. The new installations include slides, a saucer swing, balance beams, a climbing wall, and more interactive elements aimed at promoting physical activity and imaginative play.

One of the standout features of the upgrade is the focus on inclusivity. “We are introducing equipment that is accessible to children with different abilities,” Tomasta noted. “Playgrounds should be places where all kids can have fun together.”

In addition to the new equipment, the playground’s ground cover will be replaced with engineered wood fiber. This material offers several benefits over traditional ground coverings like gravel or sand.

“These fibers knit together over time to form a sort of mat,” explained Tomasta. “This not only helps absorb the impact of falls, reducing the risk of injury, but it’s also an excellent surface for wheelchair usage. It makes the playground more accessible for children and caregivers with mobility devices.”

Local residents have expressed enthusiasm for the upgrades. Sarah Mitchell, a mother of two who lives nearby, said, “We’re really excited to see the new playground. It’s great that the city is investing in spaces where our kids can play safely.”

Another resident, Mark Davidson, echoed the sentiment. “It’s important that our public spaces evolve with the community’s needs. The new equipment sounds fantastic, and the improved safety measures give parents peace of mind.”

Playgrounds like Hawkmere serve as vital community hubs, offering spaces for families to gather, children to play, and neighbors to connect. The upgrades are expected to enhance this role, providing a modern, safe, and inclusive environment.

“By updating Hawkmere Playground, we’re investing in the well-being of our community,” said Tomasta. “We want to ensure that our public spaces are places where everyone feels welcome and can enjoy themselves.”

Work on the playground is expected to conclude next week, weather permitting. The city aims to minimize disruption to the community and reopen the playground as soon as possible.

“We’re keeping a close eye on the weather forecast,” Tomasta mentioned. “Our crews are working diligently to complete the upgrades efficiently, but as with any outdoor project, weather can be a factor.”

The Hawkmere Playground upgrade is part of a broader initiative by the City of Chestermere to enhance public parks and recreational facilities. Future projects may include similar upgrades to other playgrounds and the introduction of new amenities based on community feedback.

“We encourage residents to share their thoughts and suggestions,” said Tomasta. “Community input is invaluable in shaping our public spaces.”

As the city undertakes this significant upgrade, families can look forward to enjoying a refreshed and improved Hawkmere Playground soon. The enhancements promise to make the playground a safer, more inclusive, and enjoyable space for all.

