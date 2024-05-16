With Mother’s Day just behind us, it seems fitting to highlight our Government’s recent announcement: a substantial new investment aimed at improving healthcare services for women and children. This commitment will bring lasting benefits to all Albertans for generations to come. Health care is one of the most crucial systems families need easy access to, which is why our Government is dedicated to consistently enhancing access and improving services across the health care system.

As part of this effort, over the next two years, we will be investing $20 million to advance and improve women’s health care research. Through this investment, $10 million will be allocated to establish the Alberta Women’s Health Foundation Legacy Grant. This grant will work to support research on cervical cancer, heart disease, and other common women’s health conditions, while also recruiting top researchers and supporting advocacy efforts within the women’s health care field. This investment into women’s health care will also benefit The Calgary Health Foundation, which will receive matching funds of $10 million over the next two years to fund health projects that drive breakthroughs for thousands of Albertans.

These investments will go a long way towards improving health care services for women across the entire province, ensuring that top notch care is easily available, and that the overall well-being of women is improved.

Alberta’s Government is also working to improve care for newborns. Ensuring that our newest Albertans have a smooth start, and continued care throughout their lives is a top priority. To do this, $6 million will be invested to add four more conditions to the Alberta Newborn Screening Program (ANSP). This investment will make the ANSP one of the most comprehensive programs of its kind in Canada, which is great news for Alberta parents and children.

Services and programs like this are so important, not only for the peace of mind of parents, but especially for the specialized care of infants. By increasing the number of conditions that the ANSP screen for from 22 to 26, this program will become even more important and impactful for Albertans.

We are committed to ensuring that each and every Albertan is taken care of, no matter what stage of life they are in. These new investments will make a real difference for women and children in Alberta. They will also ensure that our health care professionals have the tools they need to best assist those in need of care.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in Chestermere-Strathmore! Please feel free to contact me anytime at Chesteremere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

