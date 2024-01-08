Indus Annual Open Doubles Curling Bonspiel 2024

The Indus Curling Club hosted their Annual One Day Open Doubles Curling Bonspiel on Saturday January 6th, 2024. There were 16 teams entered from Indus, Calgary, and Chestermere. Teams could consist of any gender combination; the ice conditions were terrific, and a lot of fun was had by all! Teams received points for Win’s, Number of Points scored, the Number of Ends won and the Point Spread they won by. In the end it was the “The Oldies” team from the Garrison Curling Club who took First Place – Al Sosiak & Don McNab. The “Forth Rocks” team from Chestermere won Second Place – Marla & Ron Forth. And the “Short Guys” team from the Indus Curling Club won Third Place – Brent Lee and David Fafard. Special shout out to Casey Collinge who did a fabulous job organizing and to the Door Prize and Raffle Prize Donors – Curlers Corner, The Canal at Delacour, Star Yoga in Langdon and the Indus Curling Club.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.