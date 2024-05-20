Nine Year Old Hockey Player from Chestermere Named to Team Brick Alberta to compete at the Brick Invitational.

Edmonton, AB – The Brick Alberta Hockey organization has selected Boston Bleile from Chestermere, AB at their annual Team Brick Alberta tryout held March 22 – March 24, 2024 in Edmonton, AB, to compete at the prestigious Brick Super Novice Tournament played at the Ice Palace in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, AB. More than 120 invited players from throughout Alberta competed for 17 positions with those selected participating in the program’s spring training development camp and Brick Invitational Tournament July 1 – July 7, 2024. Participants will be submerged into an incredible environment and face top North American competition in this once in a lifetime experience.

“Boston was superb at the tryout. He not only showed that he has the skill to be a top hockey prospect but also demonstrated great leadership and passion on and off the ice”, commented Jason Nicholetts. (Team Brick General Manager).

The selection committee consisted of independent hockey evaluators including professional coaches, scouts, and other qualified hockey personnel.

Team Brick Alberta is an elite hockey prospect development program run by Hockey Coaches and professionals. Since 1990, Brick Hockey has worked with top 9- and 10-year-old hockey players across North America to expose them to an environment and venue like no other in the World. Former players that have participated, that are now in the NHL include; Steven Stamkos, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Morgan Reilly, Brent Seabrook and PK Subban to name a few of the many.

For more information about the Brick Hockey program, please visit the website at www.albertabrick.com.

