JUNO Nominated Indigenous Folk Duo, Burnstick, Release Cinematic New Single, “Closer” Ahead of Sophomore Album

Built on emotion-stirring storytelling and unmistakable vocal harmonies accompanied by a century-old instrument, Burnstick, a JUNO nominated husband and wife Folk duo, are intent on creating affecting music that inspires listeners to feel. The Manitoba based duo features Nadia and Jason Burnstick, esteemed independent artists who united over a decade ago to create deeply moving, cinematic Folk music using their trademark vocal pairing, and Jason’s mastery of the lap slide Weissenborn guitar. The pair released their JUNO nominated debut album, Kîyânaw, in 2019, from which their song, “Some Kind of Hell” took home the Canadian Folk Music Award for Single of the Year, while also receiving nominations from the Western Canadian Music Awards, and Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards in 2020 and 2021. Also composing scores for film and television, Nadia and Jason Burnstick have written for celebrated Canadian TV Drama “Little Bird”, the 2023 “INDSPIRE Awards”, with Jason also scoring “The Legacy of The Residential School System 2020” for Parks Canada among numerous others. Burnstick’s music has been featured on SiriusXM, CBC, CTV Morning Live, and NCI FM. As they gear up to release their sophomore album in the summer of 2024, Burnstick has just released “Closer”, a hauntingly emotional new single inspired by their son, about the lengths anyone would go to for the ones they love, on Friday, January 26 2024.

Recorded between Winnipeg’s No Fun Club studio and Kîyânaw studio, “Closer” was written and produced by Jason and Nadia Burnstick, with Daniel Roy performing drums and percussion, and bass performed by Bruce Jacobs. Jason Burnstick’s multi-instrumentalist skills rounded out the track, with the artist playing his signature Weissenborn lap slide guitar, acoustic guitars, and percussion.

About “Closer”:

A moving, emotional song about the willingness to do anything necessary for loved ones, “Closer” features a haunting, cinematic melody, textured with the distinctive juxtaposition of Nadia and Jason’s remarkably deep and feathery soft vocal harmonies. Inspired by the overwhelming love they felt following the birth of their son, Burnstick wrote “Closer” as a manifestation of that love, a prayer for guidance in being able to support him in every way, and asking for the power and strength to lead him through the ups and downs of life. Building in intensity from beginning to end, “Closer” opens with Jason’s 100-year-old Weissenborn guitar. Together, the distinctive and powerful depth of the duos’ vocals along with the atmospheric melody of the song create a profoundly resonant, emotional experience for the listener, intensified by the authenticity and intent of the lyrics. “Closer” was recorded between two Manitoba recording studios, “No Fun Club” in Winnipeg, and Burnsticks’ home studio, where the duo added additional overdubs, and additional percussion. Known for their gripping melodies and heartfelt depth, the latest single, “Closer”, from Burnstick stays true to their Contemporary Folk sound which will be sure to resonate with their current and new, soon-to-be fans alike.

Burnstick will be releasing their sophomore album in the Summer of 2024.

Quote: “On a personal level, Closer is about our son; the prayer we made when he was born, asking for the strength and knowledge to raise him, and the lengths we would go to to protect and care for him. On a more general note, the song is about loved ones, and what we would do for them, knowing that we won’t always be able to protect them from everything around us.” – Nadia and Jason Burnstick

Biography:

Music has been at the heart of this dynamic kinship since the duo met over a decade ago. It’s no surprise that their songs are timeless and incomparable. Burnstick’s signature sound is driven by Jason’s proficient playing of 100-year-old Weissenborn lap slide guitars, resonating intently with Nadia’s rich and striking vocals. Together, Burnstick pushes the boundaries of contemporary folk music. It’s hard to deny the magic they create as they command the stage with their palpable performances and harmony-laced songs. In 2019, Nadia Burnstick, francophone-Métis, and Jason Burnstick, Plains-Cree, released their JUNO-nominated debut album, Kîyânaw (Cree: Us), featuring thunderous singles “Pay No Mind” and Canadian Folk Music Award Single of the Year, “Some Kind of Hell”. Furthermore, with their unique ability to compose authentic and expressive soundscapes, they have worked on a multitude of award-winning film and television projects throughout the years. A family unified and guided by music, Burnstick has no plans of stopping anytime soon, as they are set to release their sophomore album, Made of Sin, in Spring 2024.

