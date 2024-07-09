Langdon Days: A Festive Fusion of Fun and Community Spirit

hamlet once again with its array of community events from July 19 to July 21.

This annual summertime celebration, known for drawing thousands of visitors, will feature a wide range of activities including a baseball tournament, beer gardens, pancake breakfasts, and a children’s festival.

The festival, which kicks off on Friday, July 19, is not just about entertainment; it serves a vital purpose as a major fundraising event for the Langdon Community Association (LCA). Funds raised through sponsorships from local businesses are crucial for maintaining and upgrading community facilities such as the Qualico Resource Centre, which accommodates the hamlet’s library and youth center.

“This year’s proceeds will be directed towards enhancing our outdoor rink and skatepark,” shared Nicole Porquet-Seitz, chair of the LCA. She emphasized the importance of these funds, which help keep local recreational facilities operational and accessible to the public at no charge. “It’s about keeping these spaces free for everyone to enjoy, which is fundamental to our community spirit,” she added.

Langdon Days is also a platform for community bonding, according to Porquet-Seitz, who has been a longtime organizer of the event. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for Langdon residents to connect and enjoy time with family and friends, including those visiting from out of town,” she remarked. The festival is designed to cater to all age groups, ensuring that everyone can find something enjoyable to participate in over the weekend.

The festival’s success is heavily reliant on community involvement, with hundreds of volunteers and about 10 LCA coordinators dedicating their time and efforts. “Each year, more community members step up to volunteer, bringing fresh ideas and enthusiasm, which keeps the festival dynamic and engaging,” said Porquet-Seitz. She also highlighted the strong support from local businesses, many of whom are recurring sponsors.

Langdon Days will commence with an exciting lineup of events, including bingo, a baseball tournament, and a variety of food options, setting the stage for a memorable weekend. For those interested in the full schedule of events, the Langdon Community Association’s website offers detailed information.

