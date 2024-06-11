Leela Aheer’s Bid for Calgary Signal Hill Nomination Rejected by Conservative Party

Chestermere, AB – Former Alberta Deputy Premier and cabinet minister, Leela Aheer, has been denied the opportunity to represent the Conservative Party in the Calgary Signal Hill riding in the next federal election. Aheer shared this development through a video on X on Thursday evening, revealing that her application for the constituency’s nomination contest was declined.

In her message, Aheer expressed gratitude to the residents of Signal Hill. “Thank you so much for welcoming me into your homes and hearts. Your support has meant absolutely the world to me,” she stated. Despite the setback, Aheer affirmed her best wishes to the remaining candidates in the race.

During her campaign, Aheer successfully sold over 1,000 party memberships, yet did not specify why her nomination was not accepted by the party. The decision comes after the current MP for Calgary Signal Hill, Ron Liepert, announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election. Liepert has served as the MP since the riding was established in 2015.

The race to replace Liepert features several contenders, including Jeremy Nixon, another former provincial cabinet minister, as well as Wyatt Claypool, Michael Kim, Dean Mikalauskas, and David McKenzie. The date for the nomination meeting has yet to be scheduled, as indicated on the constituency association’s website.

This rejection marks a significant turn in Aheer’s political career, as she navigates the challenges and dynamics of federal politics following her extensive experience at the provincial level.

