Luna Hair in Chestermere: A Christmas Tradition of Giving

Every December, the cozy lakeside community of Chestermere transforms into a festive wonderland, complete with sparkling lights, cheerful greetings, and a heartfelt spirit of giving. At the heart of these holiday happenings is a local tradition that has been steadily growing since its inception in 2017: the annual Christmas Gala hosted by Luna Hair. For the past seven years, Luna Hair—owned and passionately operated by stylist and entrepreneur, Reyse Sam—has turned the simple act of hairdressing into a beacon of holiday cheer, community spirit, and tangible support for those in need.

Luna Hair’s Christmas Gala began as a heartfelt idea. Reyse wanted to do something more than just decorate her salon with tinsel and lights; she yearned to create a meaningful community event. By hosting a gala that focused on identifying and helping a deserving family each year, Reyse found the perfect way to combine the holiday season’s generosity with Luna Hair’s personal touch. Since then, the gala has evolved into a cherished Chestermere tradition, attracting locals eager to celebrate, give back, and share in the season’s warmth.

One of the unique elements of this annual event is its themed approach. Each year, Luna Hair chooses a new, festive concept to set the tone for the gala. The excitement begins months before Christmas, from August to November, as Luna Hair polls its customers, friends, and neighbors. These community members nominate local families who may be facing tough times and could use a little extra help during the holidays. After careful consideration, one family is selected, and through discreet outreach, the friends of that family determine what would make the holidays brighter—whether that’s assistance with bills, grocery vouchers, toys under the Christmas tree for the kids, or any other specific needs.

While Reyse provides the vision, she is quick to acknowledge that the gala’s success relies on the unwavering support and hard work of her staff. Her dedicated team members—Mandy Camus, Jessica Grenier, Kyla Blanche, Mandy Dye, Ishu Pahwa, Monica Hua, and Hana Gebretsadik—are passionate contributors to the planning, organizing, and smooth delivery of this special event. From brainstorming new themes to coordinating with vendors, managing decorations, or arranging ticket sales, these salon professionals go above and beyond to ensure that the gala is a resounding success each year. Reyse is profoundly grateful for their commitment, creativity, and willingness to give their time, talent, and energy. Together, they turn an idea into a reality that uplifts everyone involved.

As the night of the gala arrives, guests gather in high spirits, wearing their best holiday attire, ready to enjoy good company and seasonal festivities. One of the delightful aspects of the evening is the catered dinner provided this year by Browns Socialhouse. The aroma of comforting holiday dishes wafts through the air as friends, neighbors, and local business owners come together over a shared meal, building connections that last well beyond December.

A large part of the gala’s success is owed to the generosity of its sponsors, a mix of trusted Chestermere businesses and supportive individuals who understand the importance of community. Luna Hair extends a heartfelt shout-out to its local supporters: Kevin McClelland Professional Accounting, Ryan Roch from Lake City Cannabis, Pet Planet, Aubrey Fletcher from Fletching Designs, Samantha Cave from Prairie Sky Healing Arts, Safeway, Boston Pizza, Canadian Brewhouse, Lake Shore Spa, Nick Hill from Kingdom Tattoo, Sharp Edge, Sugar Mama, Dockside, Makenna from Dexterity Dance Studio, Amber from 4 sols, Vicky Welsh, Township 24, Expedia Cruises, Pho City, and Nichole Lamvohee. Their collective kindness, in the form of sponsorships, donations, and raffle prizes, helps ensure that the selected family receives the support they deserve.

As the gala unfolds, the spirit of the season shines brightly. Attendees laugh together, share stories, and celebrate what makes Chestermere such a wonderful place to call home. Beyond the shimmering holiday lights, the heart of this event lies in compassion and community. Each hug, handshake, and smile at the gala is a gentle reminder that the warmth of Christmas extends far beyond a single day—it grows through months of planning, heartfelt nominations, and the efforts of countless individuals working together.

In a time when the world can feel uncertain, Luna Hair’s Christmas Gala proves that community care and generosity can flourish, making the holidays brighter for everyone. Just as Chestermere’s lakeside view offers serenity year-round, this annual tradition provides comfort, hope, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

