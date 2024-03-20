Major Crime Bust at CrossIron Mills: Guns, Drugs, and Stolen Vehicle Involved

In a significant crackdown on criminal activity, Calgary Police Service (CPS) officers, in collaboration with the Airdrie Rural RCMP, apprehended three individuals outside CrossIron Mills mall, located north of Calgary. The operation, which took place on Tuesday, March 12, at around 3:40 p.m., led to the seizure of a sawed-off .22 semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, bear spray, and small quantities of illicit drugs.

The arrests were part of a larger sting operation targeting a stolen vehicle investigation. Officers from the Calgary Police Service Auto Theft Team had tracked a stolen Honda Civic to the mall’s parking lot at CrossIron Mills in Balzac. Surveillance revealed two suspects exiting the Honda and attempting to steal another vehicle parked nearby, though this initial attempt was thwarted. Undeterred, the suspects then tried to steal a license plate from a different vehicle, at which point law enforcement intervened.

The successful operation resulted in the confiscation of not only weapons but also dangerous narcotics, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. This haul underscores the growing concern over the intersection of drug trafficking and other criminal activities in the region.

Among those arrested, Colin Johannis Davidson-Tschritter, a 26-year-old from Calgary, faces multiple charges, including possession of break-in materials and a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as motor vehicle theft. He was due in court on March 14.

Paige Elizabeth Ashlee, also 26 and from Calgary, has been charged with an array of offenses. These include carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of possession of government documents in another person’s name, three counts of drug possession, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. Her court appearance was scheduled for March 19.

Gerald Marshall, a 45-year-old from Calgary, is facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000, with his next court appearance set for April 29.

This joint operation between CPS and the Airdrie Rural RCMP highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in tackling serious criminal activities. The community of Chestermere, along with neighboring areas, is on alert as law enforcement continues to combat the intertwined challenges of drug trafficking, weapon possession, and vehicle-related crimes, ensuring the safety and security of residents across the region.

