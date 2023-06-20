Rec Centre offering welcoming space for youth

The Chestermere Recreation Centre is offering a space for youth to develop positive connections and improve mental and physical health.

Youth between 12 and 16 can visit The Drop at the Chestermere Recreation Centre to hang out with friends, listen to music, play games including Xbox, ping pong, and foosball, and have the gym to play sports.

The Drop will have a trained youth leader on site, who can support youth and help develop positive connections.

After working with various not-for-profit organizations, Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) General Manager Jody Nouwen knew there was a need in the community for spaces and programs for youth that encourage positive relationships and improve mental and physical health.

“The Rec Centre is the hub of the community, and we have a lot of youth who come here with nothing to do. We wanted to provide a space where youth feel welcome to be themselves and have fun with friends,” Nouwen said.

Since opening, Nouwen has heard from youth that they are excited to have a drop-in space to call their very own.

The Drop has been in the works for several years after the recreation centre received a grant to provide a safe and welcoming space for youth, however, the timeline was slowed down due to the pandemic.

“We would like to thank the Chestermere Rotary Club for their generous donation of $5,000 to support the youth centre,” Nouwen said. “These funds will assist with staffing costs and supplies for the centre.”

Synergy, Olympus Boxing, the Chestermere Rec Centre staff and board of directors, and Leela Aheer also had a vital role in opening the new facility.

The Chestermere Recreation Centre is seeking financial donations to support the new youth facility to keep it operational, as current grants and donations are expected to be depleted by the end of the summer.

Email manager@chestermerecrca.com to help.

The Drop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for June.

July hours will soon be posted on the Chestermere Recreation Centre website.