Wheatland County’s Annual “Hype! for Hospice” Event Promises Excitement with Fire Truck Pull and More

Chestermere residents, mark your calendars for May 5th as the Wheatland and Area Hospice Society gears up for its exciting seventh annual Hype! for Hospice event at Kinsmen Park. This year, the event expands to include a fire truck pull, a hospice wine raffle, and more, during National Palliative Care Week.

For the first time, the event combines three engaging activities: a hike, a fire truck pull, and a raffle, aiming to bring the community together for fun and fundraising. “We’re really looking forward to having a good time with our community,” said Dr. Joni McNeely, Chair of the Wheatland and Area Hospice Society.

The fire truck pull, now in its second year, is expected to draw a lively crowd. Dr. McNeely encourages locals to form teams of ten and participate in the pull, which involves teams dragging a fire truck 100 feet. “We’re also allowing walk-ups, so anyone can join in on the day,” she added. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest pull time and the most money raised, with last year’s top honor going to the Strathmore High School rugby team.

The event’s fundraising goal is modest but hopeful, aiming for $20,000, though last year’s efforts surpassed expectations with over $32,000 raised. Donations will be accepted until a week after the event, supporting the continuous care provided by hospice services.

Adding to the festivities, the Holy Cross Collegiate Drumline and local country artist Drew Gregory are slated to perform, weather and schedules permitting. Additional attractions include food trucks and family-friendly activities, making it a day of community spirit and support.

The hike portion offers two routes: a shorter 1.4-kilometer trail around Kinsman Park and a longer 5-kilometer hike around Gray’s Park, with participants reconvening for the fire truck pull at 2 p.m.

“We’re so appreciative of everybody chipping in and helping out. It exemplifies that Hospice is not just for the dying but also a community movement to take care of each other,” Dr. McNeely remarked.

For those looking to participate or donate, further details are available at https://wheatlandhospice.ca . Stephen Jeffrey from CFTR the Rogue, serving as the Firetruck pull’s barker, invites all to join the fun and make a difference.