Manhunt Intensifies in Strathmore as RCMP Apprehend One Suspect in Fatal Shooting

In a recent escalation of events following a deadly shooting near Strathmore on August 6, the RCMP have successfully apprehended one suspect while intensifying the search for another. The police confirmed the arrest of 35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner in Edmonton, who now faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The arrest stems from the tragic death of Colin Hough and the endangerment of a FortisAlberta employee. Penner, now in custody, is scheduled for a court appearance on August 15 in Airdrie.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry, who remains at large and is considered dangerous. Described as having a light complexion, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 169 pounds, Strawberry is identifiable by his multiple tattoos on his arms and face, and brown hair.

The incident unfolded during an attempted carjacking that led to a high-speed chase, with speeds surpassing 170 kilometers per hour. This chaotic situation was initially challenging for the RCMP due to limited information on the suspects. “Providing vague or potentially inaccurate information to the public about suspects in this crucial time could have been misleading or potentially dangerous,” explained Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz of the Strathmore RCMP.

Further inquiries revealed that prior to the shooting, the suspects were involved in a minor collision in Calgary, which disabled their stolen truck. In their search for another vehicle, they encountered the victims. After abandoning and burning the first vehicle, they commandeered a Rocky View County fleet vehicle.

Colin Hough, the deceased, was reportedly attempting to assist after noticing the vehicle fire, an act of good samaritanism that led to his fatal encounter. “This is unprecedented. This is not typically something we see with the Alberta RCMP. This is not normal,” stated Inspector Breanne Brown, Officer in Charge of Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch.

The investigation quickly zeroed in on Penner as a suspect by August 8, with police surveillance leading to his arrest three days later. On identifying Strawberry as the second suspect, Inspector Brown urged the public to assist. “We ask that anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts, please call 911,” she added. The police are also seeking dashcam or surveillance footage related to a stolen quad in connection with the homicide, hoping it will aid in capturing the remaining suspect.