Murder Charge Downgraded for Suspect in Alberta Roadside Shooting

The Crown prosecutor has decided to downgrade the charge from first-degree to second-degree murder for one of two suspects in the fatal roadside shooting that took place near Chestermere in August. Thirty-five-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner was initially charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder following the shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Rocky View County, east of Calgary.

Penner, who has been in custody since his arrest, will now face trial on a reduced charge of second-degree murder, a decision that typically reflects the prosecution’s view that the killing may not have been premeditated. The downgrade was confirmed during a recent court appearance, signaling that the legal proceedings are evolving as the investigation continues.

The shooting incident, which occurred on August 6, prompted a large-scale manhunt across the region. The two victims, both men who were working along a roadside, were attacked when a county truck was stolen from the scene. One of the victims was fatally shot, while the other survived with injuries.

Penner is not the only one facing charges in connection with the incident. His co-accused, 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry, was arrested at a residence on the O’Chiese First Nation and also faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder. Strawberry’s arrest occurred after several weeks of investigation and cooperation between law enforcement agencies across Alberta.

Both men are scheduled to stand trial together, with their next court appearance set for October 17. The pair could face life sentences if convicted, though the difference between first- and second-degree murder charges often lies in the potential for parole eligibility. First-degree murder convictions usually result in a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years, whereas second-degree murder allows for parole eligibility after 10 to 25 years, depending on the specific circumstances.

The incident has shaken the Chestermere and Rocky View communities, as roadside workers, residents, and families mourn the senseless violence. As the trial progresses, many are watching closely, hoping for justice and accountability in a case that has left lasting scars on those affected.

While the downgraded charge suggests a shift in the legal strategy, the Crown remains committed to ensuring a thorough trial and resolution to the case. Both Penner and Strawberry continue to be held in custody, awaiting their day in court as the legal process unfolds.

