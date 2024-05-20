NDP Advocates for Removal of Kananaskis Conservation Pass

The New Democratic Party (NDP) is renewing its push for the Alberta government to abolish the Kananaskis Conservation Pass. Banff-Kananaskis MLA Sarah Elmeligi is leading the charge against what she terms as a lack of transparency and rising costs that limit access to Alberta’s cherished parks and natural areas.

At a press conference held on Friday (May 17), Elmeligi criticized the current government under the United Conservative Party (UCP) for the opaque handling of the funds generated from the pass and for creating economic barriers that restrict public access to nature.

“This is a much-needed step towards making the outdoors the accessible and affordable experience Albertans deserve,” Elmeligi stated, emphasizing the essential nature of unrestricted access to the wilderness for all residents.

Controversy Over Park Management and Funding

Elmeligi pointed to conflicts arising from ongoing resource development projects in Kananaskis that clash with recreational use. She criticized the government’s approach of funding volunteer-based trail organizations to maintain areas that are simultaneously marked for logging, such as West Bragg Creek and Moose Mountain. This dual approach, according to Elmeligi, has led to significant community and recreational user dissatisfaction.

“The UCP has just walked away from the mess they’ve created,” Elmeligi remarked, revealing she has received numerous complaints from her constituents. She also noted that Alberta had the highest inflation rate in the country last year at 4.2%, as per the Consumer Price Index, which has exacerbated the financial burden on residents due to increased costs of essentials like groceries and gas.

conomic Impact of Park Fees

In recent years, the UCP introduced several fees affecting outdoor enthusiasts: a $30 annual or $20 three-day fee for random camping on Alberta Crown lands in 2021, and a doubling of reservation fees at Alberta Parks campgrounds from $5 to $10 in 2022. Despite these charges, the province reported a significant number of campsite reservations in 2024, totalling 231,151 nights of camping across 68,429 bookings.

Elmeligi proposed that the government should cover the costs of park maintenance and improvements through the provincial budget instead of imposing the Kananaskis Conservation Pass, which brought in about $12 million in its first year and $11 million in the subsequent year. These funds were meant to support conservation efforts, search and rescue operations, and infrastructure within the parks.

Additionally, Elmeligi highlighted the high enforcement costs of the pass, which involves a contract with St. Albert-based Global Traffic Group Ltd., costing the province approximately $166,000 per month.

NDP’s Proposal for Park Funding

Ahead of the 2023 provincial elections, the NDP promised to eliminate the Kananaskis pass in favor of a donation program that would allow contributors to receive a special license plate, similar to a successful program in British Columbia. “If we get rid of the Kananaskis pass and parks are publicly funded, as they should be, we inherently have a little bit more accountability and transparency with those funds,” Elmeligi argued.

Reflecting on comments made by Premier Danielle Smith in 2022, Elmeligi urged the premier to fulfill her promise of making Kananaskis a freely accessible area for Albertans, particularly in light of the ongoing economic pressures affecting families.

“I am calling on Danielle Smith and the UCP to finally revoke the K-pass and properly plan and fund the conservation and land use development for this area,” Elmeligi concluded, stressing the need for responsible and accessible park management.

