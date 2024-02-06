OACC News February 2024

Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere (OACC)

OACC took a short break from article writing in January, but we are back. We survived the January 2024 polar vortex! At least that is what it felt like. I was fortunate to get away to warmer parts over Christmas and the New Year but didn’t plan it very well. The day after returning, the cold hit. A temperature swing of almost 80 degrees! That is correct – left the sun with daily average temperatures of 30C returning to -50C with wind chill. Brrrrr. Many of us were wishing we were snowbirds! As Canadians, we do like to complain about our weather, but that was justified – but also history. It was wonderful to see the lights in John Peake Park during the month of January and I have to admit, I was a little sad to see them turned out for the season on the 29th. Thanks to the City for a beautiful display.

OACC News & Community Events

Some amazing news was announced on January 23, 2024, during the City of Chestermere regular council meeting. The 2023 Community Grants have been released by the City. This follows the release of the United Way & FCSS funding on January 9, 2024. That means the Not-For-Proft organizations in our community are able to continue the great work they do supporting residents of our City. Full details of the grant funding, as approved by the Council appointed adjudication committee, are available on the City website under the minutes of these council meetings. Many thanks to the City, United Way and FCSS for the funding made available to support the residents of Chestermere.

What does this mean for OACC? Well, the Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere applied for a 2023 Community Grant to support OACC for an event during Senior’s Week as well as support all of the Not-For-Profit groups that collaborate for the Older Adults’ Holiday Luncheon. The funds received will ensure that these events continue to be supported.

Speaking of Senior’s Week, mark your calendars! This year, events will be planned throughout the week of June 3 through June 9. The 2024 Chestermere Senior’s Week Committee have already had our first meeting to start planning. The Committee is made up of members from OACC, Chestermere Whitecappers Association, Chestermere Senior Services, Chestermere Public Library, Chestermere Historical Foundation, Lakeshore Manor, Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society, Synergy, and the City of Chestermere. We will be looking for volunteers and invite any other groups or organizations wishing to support or host an event during Senior’s week to reach out to us. More information and details to come as we formalize the schedule for the week. Watch for a hold the date announcement coming soon!

On January 16th, the Chestermere Whitecappers Association hosted the Elder Abuse Regional Awareness Committee for the lunch and learn. It was an interesting presentation that provided insight into a topic that is rarely discussed. Awareness is so important as is the admission that Elder Abuse is on the rise in ALL communities. Thank you to both the Whitecappers for hosting and the EARAC committee for the valuable information. As always, the Whitecappers have a full schedule of activities for Older Adults to enjoy. Check out the calendar published in the Anchor, go online at http://whitecappers.ca/calendar-newsletters or stop by Whitecappers to pick up a copy.

Welcome to Lisa Beattie at Lakeshore Manor. Lisa is the new manager and is committed to the continued support of Older Adults in Chestermere. As the host of the OACC meetings, Lakeshore Manor has been a key partner to OACC. We appreciate their ongoing commitment to Older Adult events and celebrations throughout the year, and of course, for providing the Older Adult Information Line to residents in our community. Welcome aboard Lisa!

The Chestermere Public Library has released their Winter Program Guide with a list of great activities happening January through April 2024. Stop by the library for your copy or view it online at https://www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com/ and select “see winter programs”.

Interested in the history of the dairying industry around Chestermere and Calgary? The Chestermere Historical Foundation are presenting “Dairying In Chestermere” on February 20, 2024, at 2pm at the Whitecappers premises. Local resident and historian, Kay Clarke will talk about various operations and their importance to agriculture in this district from the early 1900s to 1940s.

News & Views on Health

OACC would also like to welcome the new owners at Pharmasave West Creek as members and partners of OACC. While their services are not limited to Older Adults, they are anxious to collaborate with OACC and provide valuable services to the Older Adults in our community. They have a full menu of pharmacy services that also include point of care testing, compounding, free delivery, no extra cost blister packaging, home health care as well as all kinds of immunizations and travel health consultations. Join us in welcoming them to our community.

A reminder from our local Calgary Rural Primary Care Network (CRPCN), that “during the winter months that shoveling snow can put some people at risk of heart attack. Sudden exertion, like moving hundreds of pounds of snow after being sedentary for several months, can put a big strain on the heart. Pushing a heavy snow blower also can cause injury. And there’s the cold factor. Cold weather can increase heart rate and blood pressure. It can make blood clot more easily and constrict arteries, which decreases blood supply. This is true even in healthy people. Individuals over the age of 40 or who are relatively inactive should be particularly careful.”

Remember that Chinook Medical Imaging is a new lab in East Hills that is providing ultrasound, x-ray, mammography, and bone densitometry services. Chestermere residents have been reporting that they are able to get appointments the same day in some cases. This is a welcome addition to our healthcare services network.

Finally, a reminder about the Chestermere Conversation Café. This group is intended to support caregivers and family members of those working with Dementia or memory loss. Regardless of where you or your family member is in the dementia journey, it is a casual conversation setting offering peer support. Family members and dementia patients are welcome to join in. Future meetings will be held on the 4th Monday of every month from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Lakeshore Manor (200 Marina Drive, Chestermere). NOTE: The next meeting will be on Monday, February 26th. Remember you can contact Don at 403-473-1564 or check out the link for more information: https://dementianetworkcalgary.ca/event/new-chestermere-conversation-cafe-in-person/

Join the Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere

OACC – Upcoming Meeting Date – Wednesday, February 21st at 1:30PM – 3:30PM Lakeshore Manor (200 Marina Drive, Chestermere). While walk-ins are welcome to our meetings, RSVPs are appreciated. Please email Joanne jumpmaster2@shaw.ca or Betty illingw8@telus.net.

The OACC also welcomes community businesses, organizations, and service providers to join our meetings as a guest speaker. If you are interested, please reach out to Joanne or Betty.

RESOURCES

The Chestermere Older Adults’ Resource Handbooks (2023) are available at the Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere meetings. They are also available at the Chestermere Library, Whitecappers Association, Lakeshore Manor, and Synergy as well as medical offices and pharmacies throughout the City. Please pick yours up or take one for a neighbour. You can also access these Handbooks at the City of Chestermere or online at: https://thecityofchestermere.ca/residentialservices/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2023/03/chestermere-older-adults-resource-handbook-2023.pdf

Older Adult Information Line – On behalf of OACC, Lakeshore Manor will be providing the information for the Older Adult Information Line from 9:00am – 5:00pm, Monday through Friday (excluding Statutory Holidays) for Older Adults in our community. Whether it’s helping to do an online registration or finding information about homecare – call the Older Adult Information Line at 587-349-7444 for help. As with any new program, there will be some growing pains, so please be patient as the kinks are worked out. If you have an event, news, or a resource for the Older Adult community, please let us know. You can also share it with reception@lakeshoremanor.ca to ensure it gets added to the Information Line.

Chestermere Community Services – CSS offers programs and services to enhance the well-being of individuals and families in Chestermere. They provide free and confidential services related to social support, information, and referrals to local resources provided by not-for-profit organization. They can be reached by Email: cssinfo@chestermere.ca, or you can call 403-207-7079 or text 403-826-2611.

The City of Chestermere website also has some great resources for older adults and seniors programming, events, and information! The link for the website is https://thecityofchestermere.ca/residentialservices/seniors-programs/

