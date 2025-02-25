What Can You Do At The Whitecappers 50+ Centre?

Would you like to improve your muscle tone, balance, flexibility, and breathing? Would you like to reduce your stress levels? Chair Yoga does all this and more. Join Vicky every Monday and Wednesday for a program specifically designed for 50+ people of all fitness levels. Local resident Vicky Alberto, owner of Compass Yoga, is a Yoga Alliance Certified instructor with additional training in Critical Alignment Therapy, especially important as we age. Learn how to stretch, breathe properly, and reduce your stress with a series of standing and sitting exercises. Yoga is recognized as one of the best ways to improve your physical and mental fitness and we offer it in a fun, non-judgemental setting. Instruction from Vicky is complemented with a DVD based class offered Fridays allowing you to polish your technique. Chair Yoga can be combined with our other activities for an all-round physical and mental fitness program.

Since 1983, the all-volunteer Chestermere Whitecappers Association has served the 50+ community in Chestermere and surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fitness, educational, artistic and social activities from our dedicated facility attached to the Chestermere Recreational Centre. Whatever your age, interests or level of health we have something for you. Chair Yoga, like all of our programs, is free for members. Membership in the Whitecappers is a bargain at $40 per year and non-members are welcome to try out one of our activities for a $3.00 charge. To learn more:

Office Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Stop in for a tour!

Phone: 403-235-2117 Email: chestermerewhitecappers@shaw.ca

Web: chestermerewhitecappers.ca Facebook: Chestermere Whitecappers Association

Chair Yoga With Vicky is generously supported by a grant from the City Of Chestermere

