Wheatland and Area Hospice Society Receives Two Million Dollar Donation

The Wheatland and Area Hospice Society has achieved a significant milestone in its mission to establish a local hospice facility. On December 11, 2024, the organization announced a generous $2 million donation from community members Bonnie and Ken Seitz. This contribution completes WAHS’s capital fundraising goal, bringing the total funds raised to over $6 million.

Joni McNeely, chair of Wheatland and Area Hospice Society, expressed profound gratitude for the Seitz family’s support:

“We were notified unexpectedly that Bonnie and Ken Seitz would like to donate a significant amount to the Hospice Society, and we very much appreciate that they have donated $2 million to the capital building fund.”

The new hospice facility is planned to be constructed adjacent to Kinsmen Park in Strathmore. With the capital fundraising now complete, WAHS is focusing on establishing an endowment fund to support the ongoing operational costs of the hospice. McNeely noted that the organization is exploring avenues to set up this fund, with hopes that friends and neighbors will also contribute to the hospice’s operations.

Keith Clayton, a board member of WAHS, provided an update on the next steps for the project:

“We are waiting for the next AHPP grant announcements to see if the application from the Wheatland Housing Management Board for the new lodge is successful. Our application is in, it has been since last spring, and it is at a Class B level application, which is more than is required at the moment.”

The Alberta Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) is a provincial initiative designed to support the development of affordable housing projects. WAHS, in collaboration with the Wheatland Housing Management Board, has applied for funding to support the construction of the new hospice facility. The application is currently at a Class B level, indicating that it meets the necessary criteria for consideration. The organizations are awaiting announcements from the province, expected in February or March, regarding successful grant applications.

In the meantime, WAHS continues its fundraising efforts to support the ongoing costs associated with the hospice. McNeely emphasized the importance of community involvement:

“This takes a lot of pressure off of us as the Hospice Society with our fundraising, and we are looking to the next stage of fundraising because there are always ongoing costs.”

Upcoming events include the annual “Hype for Hospice” scheduled for May, as well as the “Farming for Hospice” initiative. These events aim to engage the community and raise additional funds to support the hospice’s operations. McNeely also expressed gratitude for the numerous donors and third-party fundraising events that have contributed to the cause.

As WAHS approaches its 10-year anniversary, the organization is exploring ways to celebrate this milestone and acknowledge the community’s support. The estimated timeline for the construction of the new hospice facility is set for the spring of 2025, pending the successful receipt of the AHPP grant.

The Wheatland and Area Hospice Society remains committed to providing compassionate end-of-life care to residents of Strathmore and the surrounding communities. The completion of the capital fundraising campaign and the anticipated construction of the new facility represent significant steps forward in enhancing palliative care services in the region.

For more information on the Wheatland and Area Hospice Society and how to contribute, please visit their official website at www.wheatlandhospice.ca.

