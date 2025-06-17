Chestermere Lake Weed Collection: “Lake Weed Wednesdays” Return This Summer

As part of ongoing efforts to keep Chestermere Lake safe and enjoyable for residents, the City of Chestermere is once again offering the “Lake Weed Wednesdays” program, which runs from July 9 to September 24. During this time, residents are encouraged to participate in the regular collection of lake weeds to help maintain water quality and prevent blockages in the community’s irrigation systems.

What You Need to Know for “Lake Weed Wednesdays”

Every Wednesday from July 9 through September 24, green lake weed carts will be collected by city crews. Residents are reminded to place their carts at the curbside by 7 a.m. on collection days. It’s crucial to remember that only lake weeds should be placed in the carts designated for “Lake Weed Wednesdays.” Any inclusion of yard waste, organics, or other materials will lead to non-collection, as these carts are strictly reserved for lake weeds. City operators will be conducting audits to ensure compliance, and carts found to be contaminated will be tagged and left uncollected.

The regular curbside household waste collection will continue as usual and will not be impacted by this specialized collection program. Regulations regarding the collection are outlined in the City of Chestermere Waste Management Bylaw No. 024-22, and residents can refer to this for further information on waste management practices in the city.

The Green Lake Weed Carts: Designed for Purpose

Chestermere residents who wish to take part in the program will use a special 360-liter green cart specifically designed for collecting lake weeds. These carts have built-in drainage to reduce the weight of the weeds and help with the composting process. The drainage holes at the bottom are essential for ensuring that excess water is removed, making it easier for the city’s waste management team to handle the collected material. The city encourages residents to return any unused carts by calling the Community Operations team.

Maintaining Chestermere Lake’s Health

The City of Chestermere will continue its regular efforts to maintain the health of Chestermere Lake with the use of large orange harvesters to cut and remove lake weeds. These machines are operational from July 1 to August 31, ensuring the lake remains safe for recreational activities like swimming, boating, and fishing. In addition to preventing clogging in the irrigation system, these efforts help improve water quality and ensure a clean, safe environment for everyone enjoying the lake.

The harvesting schedule follows historical trends, focusing on areas with a higher prevalence of weeds. Although the harvesters typically follow a set route, operators may adjust their course to target floating weed masses or particularly dense weed areas. The City of Chestermere also works closely with residents who experience particularly large accumulations of weeds, helping them find solutions for removal and disposal.

Composting Program: Turning Weeds into Resources

Once the lake weeds have been cut and collected, they are composted and used in the city’s parks to improve the soil. On average, the city converts approximately 225 tons of lake weeds into compost material each year. This sustainable initiative not only reduces waste but also benefits the local community, as the compost is available to residents free of charge at the Eco Centre.

For more details about the lake weed collection program or to inquire about returning carts, residents can contact the Community Operations team. The city provides multiple ways for residents to stay informed and engage with the program, ensuring that everyone can contribute to keeping Chestermere Lake clean and safe.

Contact Information:

Phone: 403-207-2807

Email: curbside@chestermere.ca

Visit: Chestermere Residential Services

By participating in “Lake Weed Wednesdays” and following the collection guidelines, Chestermere residents can play an active role in maintaining the beauty and health of the lake, contributing to a cleaner, greener community for all.

