Chestermere Whitecappers Association & Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere Lunch & Learn

It was in the late 1990s that Dr. Hasmukh Patel, then a practicing family physician in Medicine Hat, Alberta, joined forces with a friend and colleague, Dr. Kabir Jivraj, in a quest to improve the quality of care for seniors in Alberta. Together the pair of doctors introduced their philosophy of person-centred care and their vision of ‘aging in place’ to the Palliser Health Region.

This led to the creation of AgeCare in 1998 and the development of its first seniors’ care home in Medicine Hat.

What sets Dr. Patel apart is his willingness to continuously question what is truly possible in senior care, as well as his courage in defining and forging a new path forward—a path that leads to operational excellence, a purposeful work environment with engaged staff and a culture of continuous improvement.

Dr. Patel started a construction division, Hestia Construction, in 2008; Hestia is responsible for the design and construction of all new AgeCare communities.

Dr. Patel completed his Executive MBA from Oxford University in 2019 and led the rapid growth and success of AgeCare with a vision to transform and lead quality, services, and innovation in the publicly funded long-term care sector in Canada.

Since its inception in 1998, AgeCare has been dedicated to creating vibrant communities that celebrate and support aging with dignity, independence and community interaction.

They offer residents a safe and secure home-like atmosphere where they and their families can be assured peace of mind.

AgeCare communities are special places that include warm and welcoming amenities, professional and specialized care, friendly and courteous staff, and truly enjoyable dining experiences. Their goal is always to foster a community atmosphere where individuals are recognized, valued and celebrated for themselves.

AgeCare is founded on the belief that all seniors are entitled to a rich quality of life, with the opportunity to live as independently as possible. They are committed to providing the best living experiences for all their residents, with a living in place philosophy that creates options for seniors as their needs change.

Today AgeCare operates Long Term Care in 3 provinces – Alberta, British Columbia and Alberta with their Head Office in Calgary. They currently house over 9,000 Seniors and have over 11,000 staff. AgeCare has 24 locations in Alberta.

The Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere and the previous City of Chestermere Seniors Advisory Committee (2020) had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with Dr. Patel during his journey in coming to Chestermere. We have been very anxious to see the outcome of AgeCare’s Seniors Community Expression of Interest Proposal to Alberta Health Services (AHS) from September 30, 2020, come to fruition.

On January 14, 2025, the Chestermere Whitecappers Association and Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere were pleased to engage Dr. Patel for a community Lunch & Learn at the Whitecappers Association. The purpose was to update residents on the new AgeCare facility and provide information about the Supported Living & Long-Term Care opportunities it is bringing to Chestermere.

There are different Senior Care and Housing offerings in Alberta. There is independent living and supported living arrangements. Independent living refers to a self-contained apartment or studio accommodation and is offered by private companies. The resident can live independently without medical support. Sometimes meal plans and housekeeping are provided but this varies from location to location. The cost is 100% paid for by the resident with no funding from AHS.

Supported and Long-Term Care is very different. Regardless of the facility, AHS sets the cost and services that must be provided. It is generally a partnership between the private owner (AgeCare) that provides the accommodation and services and AHS. The levels of care and ratios are set by AHS and must be strictly adhered to. The staff are mostly union employees and wages and benefits are defined as negotiated between AHS and the union. This is the type of facility provided by AgeCare.

Supported Living and Long-Term Care are terms used for two levels of care. Supported living describes the accommodation with some resident medical care requirements and is provided predominantly by health care aides and licensed practical nurses (LPN). Long-Term Care is allotted substantially more daily care and is care is also provided by registered nurses (RN). In both situations, the eligibility requirements and level of care are defined by an AHS.

Individual moving into either Supported Living or Long-Term Care require an assessment by AHS. These are accessed and coordinated through your personal health care provider (doctor or nurse practitioner). An independent assessment determines the ability of the individual to live independently and remain safe. When this is no longer possible, the options usually start with Supported Living accommodations. The approvals are based on medical need only, and there is no age criteria. After approval by AHS, the individual is then on a waiting list for their desired facility. The current wait time is generally within 6 months – 1 year.

The cost for residents, regardless of the facility, is currently $2180 per month. The balance of the cost of providing care is covered by AHS. The monthly fee is determined by AHS and NOT the facility operators. For low-income residents, there are subsidies available through AHS.

It is important to understand that, while the monthly fee is the same for everyone, there are additional fees that are not covered under the Supported Living model. A few examples are the cost of medication or an ambulance. Those costs are paid by the individual. Having said that, once in Long-Term Care, ALL additional costs are covered by AHS and the individual is only required to pay the monthly fee.

The Chestermere facility provides Senior Care and Housing opportunities for Supported Living and Long-Term Care. It is a partnership between AgeCare and Alberta Health Services (AHS). This means that AgeCare provides the services as required by and funded by AHS.

Here are some of the details specific to Chestermere AgeCare provided by Dr. Patel:

• 207 beds

o 64 Supported Living

o 111 Long Term Care

o 32 Dementia memory care

• All rooms are single occupancy and include electric bed, wardrobe, beside table, chair and have a private bathroom. Total space is approximately 350 sq. ft.

• There are 32 beds per “neighbourhood”

• Each neighbourhood has its own nursing station, lounge area, and dining room

• Priority is given to local residents but is not exclusive to Chestermere, approvals by AHS

• There is no independent living at this facility

• 4 storey building

• On-site underground parking for residents, staff and visitors

• Surface visitor parking

• Bistro for family visits

• On-site daycare

• 24/7 care is provided with various supports that include Personal Aids, LPNs, RNs, dieticians, etc.

• Physicians are assigned to provide care by AHS – generally 3-4

• Recreation therapist and Recreation Aide full time positions

• Fitness Centre, recreation centre, common areas

• Red Seal Chef oversees the menu and preparation of meals (includes dietary restrictions)

• Pets are not permitted

• An AgeCare operated resident bus will be introduced later

• Over 200 staff to fill all positions – recruitment generally starts 6 months prior to opening

• Volunteer opportunities are supported through a full time Volunteer Coordinator position

The expected completion date of Chestermere AgeCare is the Spring of 2026. It is important to reiterate that patients must apply through Alberta Health Services and approval is based on care needs. The decision for approval is made by AHS and not AgeCare.

Many thanks to Dr. Patel for spending time with the Seniors and Older Adults of Chestermere. It was an informative session. Also, a huge kudos to the Chestermere Whitecappers for providing an exceptional meal (as always). We look forward to the opportunities that this new facility will provide to the residents of Chestermere.

