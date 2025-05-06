Hype for Hospice Brings Sunshine, Strength, Hope, and Silver Medal Smiles to Strathmore

Hype for Hospice brought colour, courage, and community pride to Kinsmen Park on Sunday, May 4, as the Wheatland & Area Hospice Society hosted its eighth edition of the popular spring fundraiser.

Held during National Palliative Care Week, the event blended meaningful commemoration with spirited fun, drawing residents from across Wheatland County and neighbouring communities like Chestermere in support of local hospice and end-of-life care initiatives.

The day began under overcast skies at 11 a.m., with families and supporters streaming into the park to register and explore a lively lineup of activities. Children enjoyed face painting while local youth performers entertained the growing crowd. One of the day’s most inspiring moments came when Olympic silver medalist Jessica Sevick arrived, taking time to meet attendees and lend encouragement to participants in both the hike and the fire truck pull.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, cheerleaders and mascots from Strathmore High School brought high energy—and high-volume cheers—to every corner of the park.

“This is a day to celebrate life, honour those we’ve lost, and bring our community together,” said Dr. Joni McNeely, chair of the Wheatland & Area Hospice Society. “Having Jessica Sevick here added something truly special. It inspires people to push forward—for themselves, their families, and for the memory of those we’re walking for.”

After the opening ceremonies, a warm-up dance led participants into the hike: a short, symbolic 4 loops around the lake at Kinsmen Park that allowed people of all ages and abilities to take part.

But the main spectacle—and hands-down crowd favourite—was the third annual fire truck pull. Four determined teams took up the challenge of hauling a full-sized fire truck 100 feet across the parking lot: Strathmore Fire Department, Badlands Search and Rescue, a joint squad from Carseland Fire and Wheatland Rural Fire, and the hometown heroes—the Strathmore Spartans high school football team.

The Carseland/Wheatland squad muscled their way into first place with synchronized power and grit. The Spartans finished a close second, with synchronized power and grit. The Spartans finished a close second, earning loud applause for their determination and sportsmanship. All four teams drew cheers from the sidelines, where families and fellow responders showed enthusiastic support.

“It’s fun, it’s fierce, and it brings the community together,” said McNeely. “We’re so thankful to the fire departments, volunteers, and local youth who made this such a memorable day.”

Attendees enjoyed fresh popcorn and donuts courtesy of Rocky’s Bakery, while donations flowed throughout the afternoon—both onsite and online. Proceeds from the event support the Wheatland & Area Hospice Society’s continued mission to enhance local palliative care resources and advocate for the development of a dedicated hospice facility.

Last year’s event raised over $36,000, exceeding its goal. This year, organizers set a target of $25,000 and were optimistic that the generosity of attendees and sponsors would once again help surpass expectations.

“It’s a day of meaning and memory, but also of hope,” said McNeely. “Events like this show just how much is possible when our community pulls together.”

Donations are still being accepted at www.wheatlandhospice.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.