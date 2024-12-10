Photo Radar Sites Removed

For years, photo radar sites have been used as a cash cow revenue generator, rather than a tool to enforce the law and enhance public safety. For many Albertans, photo radar sites have felt more like a scheme to catch drivers off-guard. Alberta’s Government has listened to public concerns and are implementing changes to the way photo radar is used across the province.

Alberta has over 2,200 photo-radar sites— 70% more than the second highest province. Over the next four months, Alberta’s government will evaluate and conduct a thorough review of every site, assessing whether it truly improves safety. We will remove all photo-radar sites deemed unnecessary for safety. We anticipate reducing the number of photo-radar sites from over 2,200 to approximately 650. A 70% reduction, which would better align with other provinces.

Alberta’s government will direct the positioning of the remaining photo-radar sites around playground, school, and construction zones—locations where excessive speeding genuinely presents a detriment to public safety. If municipalities wish to place photo-radar locations outside of these priority zones, they will have the opportunity to make a strong case. However, any deviations from the established safety priority zones will have to prove that all other safety measures have not worked. The province will also help make roads safer by providing municipalities with support to reengineer roads and intersections that have been proven to be unsafe. Up until this point, photo radar has presented a means for revenue generation at the expense of responsible, Albertan drivers just trying to get to work on time, pick up their kids from school, or make it to hockey practice on time.

Furthermore, Alberta’s government will remove all speed-on-green traffic light photo radar. Photo enforcement at traffic lights will exclusively involve fines for drivers who run red lights. This is about fairness. The previous overreach of photo radar enforcement penalized drivers for marginal infractions that posed no safety risk. Our government is putting an end to these operations and focusing enforcement on areas where speeding genuinely endangers lives.

Effective April 1, this policy will deliver meaningful, tangible improvements to the lives of Alberta’s drivers. Ensuring our roads are safer while respecting the hardworking individuals who rely on them every day.

Lastly, Alberta’s government wants to hear from Albertans as it develops Budget 2025. Albertans’ perspectives are an important part of the budget process as the government sets financial priorities and supports the ever-increasing number of people choosing Alberta as home. Budget 2025 will continue the government’s responsible plan to support Albertans and strengthen health care and education. At the same time, it will make sure the economy is in a solid position to weather future storms.

Albertans can provide their thoughts and ideas on what matters to them and their community by filling out the Budget 2025 online survey at alberta.ca/budget-2025-consultation by January 12, 2025.

As always, please reach out with your questions or feedback to Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca

