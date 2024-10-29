Pumpkin Palooza and Trunk or Treat Thrill Chestermere Families

Chestermere families kicked off the Halloween season in style over the weekend, as the annual Pumpkin Palooza and Macaroni Kid Trunk or Treat event brought excitement and community spirit to the Chestermere Public Library. The popular event once again drew large crowds of children and parents alike, offering a mix of Halloween fun, activities, and festive treats.

Hosted by the Chestermere Public Library in partnership with Macaroni Kid Chestermere, the event featured trick-or-treating stations, pumpkin decorating, and interactive activities for kids of all ages. One of the event’s highlights was a live magic show by Christopher Cool, Calgary’s funniest and most kid-friendly magician, whose entertaining performance left the audience laughing and in awe.

Children dressed in their spookiest, silliest, and most creative costumes made their rounds through the library, filling their bags with candy while enjoying various crafts and games. The Trunk or Treat setup, where local businesses and community groups decorated their car trunks in Halloween themes, added an extra layer of excitement for trick-or-treaters. The brightly decorated vehicles created a safe, family-friendly environment for collecting treats while showcasing the creativity of Chestermere residents.

Christopher Cool’s magic show proved to be one of the most memorable parts of the event. Known for his engaging and hilarious performances, Cool captivated young audiences with a variety of tricks, humor, and interactive illusions. Children and parents alike were drawn into the world of magic, with the magician even inviting a few lucky kids on stage to help with his tricks.

“The magic show was so much fun! My kids couldn’t stop talking about it,” said one parent, reflecting the sentiment shared by many attendees. The combination of live entertainment, candy, and creative activities ensured that families left with smiles on their faces.

Pumpkin Palooza and Trunk or Treat have become an annual tradition for Chestermere, bringing neighbors together for a weekend of festive fun. Beyond the candy and costumes, events like these are a reminder of the importance of community, especially in small towns like Chestermere. The success of this year’s event has already sparked excitement for next year, with many families looking forward to continuing the tradition.

As Halloween approaches, events like Pumpkin Palooza help foster a sense of togetherness, ensuring that Chestermere remains a vibrant and welcoming place for all.

