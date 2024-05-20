Rocky View County Launches Summer Weed Spraying Program

Chestermere, AB — Rocky View County (RVC) has announced the start of its summer weed spraying program, a critical measure to protect the region’s native plants, agricultural lands, and wildlife habitats from invasive species. This initiative is part of a strategic three-year rotation focusing on Division 3, 4, and 7 this season.

“This crucial initiative helps protect our native flora, agricultural lands, and precious wildlife habitats from the threat of invasive species,” RVC stated in a release on social media. The program underscores the county’s commitment to maintaining the ecological balance and supporting the local economy by preserving agricultural productivity.

Opt-Out Options for Residents

Recognizing the diverse preferences in weed management among residents, RVC is offering an opt-out agreement for those who wish to manage weeds in a different manner along their property. This option allows residents to take responsibility for controlling weeds in the ditches adjacent to their land.

“By opting out, you take responsibility for weed control in the ditches adjacent to your land,” RVC elaborated, providing a way for homeowners to use alternative methods that might align better with their environmental or aesthetic preferences.

How to Get Involved or Opt-Out

Residents interested in opting out of the spraying program or those seeking more information about the initiative are encouraged to contact the Agricultural Services team. Inquiries can be made by calling 403-230-1401 or sending an email to questions@rockyview.ca. Further details about the weed management program and opt-out process can also be found on the county’s dedicated webpage at www.rockyview.ca/weeds.

As the program gets underway, Rocky View County aims to enhance the effectiveness of its weed control efforts while accommodating the varying needs and preferences of its residents, ensuring a collaborative approach to environmental stewardship.

