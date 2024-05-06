Rocky View Schools Announces 2024 Graduation Ceremony Schedule

Rocky View Schools (RVS) has officially released the dates for the 2024 high school graduation ceremonies, marking a significant milestone for approximately 2,000 grade 12 students across the region. While not all valedictorians have been selected yet, RVS administration assures that the list will be updated accordingly.

Chestermere residents can mark their calendars for a series of ceremonies celebrating the achievements of local graduates. Beiseker Community School will kick off the festivities with its graduation ceremony on May 10 at 7:00 PM MDT in the school gymnasium. The ceremony will feature Mikayla Harms as the valedictorian.

Following suit, George McDougall High School will host its graduation ceremony on May 23 at 6:00 PM at Genesis Place in Airdrie, with Maia Zezulka delivering the valedictory address. W.G. Murdoch School will then hold its ceremony on May 24 at 3:00 PM, followed by Bert Church High School at 6:00 PM, both at Genesis Place in Airdrie. Lotus Costa will represent W.G. Murdoch School as valedictorian, while Bert Church High School’s valedictorian remains unannounced.

RVS Community Learning Centre will hold its graduation ceremony on May 31 at 1:30 PM at the RVS Education Centre in Airdrie. The ceremony will feature valedictorians Adrian Montpetit from Airdrie, Kelsey Pederson from Chestermere, and Adam Rumbolt from Cochrane. Springbank Community High School will follow on June 1 at 10:00 AM at WinSport in Calgary, with Devin Corti delivering the valedictory address.

For Chestermere High School students, graduation ceremonies will take place on June 22 at 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 4:00 PM in the Wilson Gym at Chestermere High School. The valedictorian for Chestermere High School remains unannounced.

Additionally, Saint Gabriel the Archangel in Chestermere will host its graduation ceremony on May 30 at the First Alliance Church in Calgary. The precise timing of the event is yet to be confirmed.

As June progresses, Bow Valley High School will hold its graduation ceremony on June 27 at 9:00 AM at the Spray Lakes Sawmills Centre in Cochrane, followed by Cochrane High School’s ceremony at 2:30 PM at the same venue. Valedictorians for both schools are yet to be announced.

With these ceremonies, Chestermere students are gearing up to bid farewell to their high school years and embark on new journeys ahead.

