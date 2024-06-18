Rosebud production of LITTLE WOMEN

This was a late one. The show didn’t start until 8:00 pm, so I knew we would be driving home quite late. The play was over 2 ½ hours, so it turned out to be a very late night for me. Having said that, it was well worth being a little groggy the next day.

Let’s talk food. I haven’t mentioned the dinners much lately, because when I’m out and about, I am often disappointed that there is little for me to eat. I just kind of forget about the whole dinner theatre thing and I attend strictly for the performance. Rosebud is the exception, as they always seem to have something that I can eat, without even making any special arrangements. This time, I was asked if I had any dietary restrictions. Looking at the buffet, I felt sure that I would have plenty to eat, but I let our server know that I did in fact have dietary restrictions. She immediately said that she would have the chef prepare something for me. I not only had a beautiful plate full of fresh greens and fruit with a raspberry dressing, but I was treated to a delicious stuffed pepper with a side of raw veggies prepared especially for me. As if that wasn’t enough, there was dessert. I had fruit crisp which was just as yummy as I the last time I had it at Rosebud. Let’s just say that although I was dreading the late-night aspect, I was feeling pretty good about resting comfortably for the next couple of hours. I should also mention that my guest enjoyed her meal immensely and went back for seconds of the stew, which she said was delicious.

So, Little Women is considered a classic. In my 20s, I decided that I should read the classics. I read Les Miserables, Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, Madame Bovary, Jane Eyre, but not Little Women. Was it because I couldn’t relate to it? That seems unlikely. I was one of 4 girls for goodness’ sake. Well, whatever the reason, I hadn’t read the book or seen the play or movie so I was unfamiliar with this famous story.

One thing that immediately struck me was how each sister differed in character and her place in the family. They were as different from each other as any 4 people you would ever meet. That is certainly the case with my sisters as well. These girls bickered, schemed, laughed and cried together like sisters everywhere.

The period outfits ranged from simple to elaborate. Some of the dresses were quite grand and must have been very labor intensive, but this dedication to detail was not wasted on the audience. Marmee’s dresses were a delight for the eyes.

I feel compelled to draw attention to the wonderful live music accompaniment. Bill Hamm, the Music Director, has done a wonderful job incorporating live music including the violin, flute and piano. The musicians performed brilliantly, and Shauna Murphy played the piano as if it was an extension of her body. She made it look effortless.

Cassia Schmidt portrayed Jo, the main character. She never fails to provide a solid performance. I remembered her from The Sound of Music and The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, so I knew that she wouldn’t disappoint. All the performers were great, but the real surprise for me was the men. Male cast members Grant Tilly, as Professor Beahr, Tim Dixon as Mr. Laurence, Griffin Kehler as Laurie, and Steven Morton as Mr. Brooke and Braxton added so much richness and depth to the musical numbers. And then there were the numbers involving the Ensemble. A choral group composed of beautiful voices never ceases to give me goosebumps.

Louisa May Alcott wrote ‘I don’t’ enjoy this sort of thing. Never liked girls or knew many, except my sisters; but our queer plays and experiences may prove interesting, though I doubt it.’ If I had read that statement as a young girl, I would have been all over this story.

The girls didn’t seem like products of fiction. I think it’s interesting that the author of the original book, Louisana May Alcott, didn’t want to write a book about girls and had to use her own family as the basis for characters in her book. Maybe that is why they seem so real. They remind me of my own sisters and my friends at school. Each one different, but with real fears, passions, interests, personalities and quirks. I enjoyed the tone and humor which also seemed more like the funny little things that occur everyday, rather than jokes that were written to get a laugh.

All in all, this was another winner. Great food, quality acting and singing, and the telling of a classic story. Although the story is not without sadness, this was not an emotional rollercoaster. It is a moment of sadness wrapped in music and fun.

