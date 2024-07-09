Saddle Up for the 4th Annual Bow Mitsubishi Bulls on the Beach

Tickets for Chestermere’s highly anticipated 4th Annual Bow Mitsubishi Bulls on the Beach are now on sale and exclusively available in advance, as none will be sold at the gate. This exciting event, hosted by the local Ag Society, is set to showcase 25 of Canada’s elite bull riders, promising an evening filled with adrenaline-pumping action.

This year’s event, scheduled to start at 5:00 pm, not only features professional bull riding but also brings back the top six steer riders from the Family Fun Fair, adding an extra layer of excitement for all ages. The blend of seasoned bull riders and spirited young steer competitors provides a unique spectacle that is becoming a beloved tradition in Chestermere.

Adding to the event’s appeal, the Township 24 Brewery will once again offer their exclusive eight second lager. After last year’s batch sold out quickly due to popular demand, organizers have ensured that a larger supply will be available to keep attendees refreshed throughout the night. This special brew, crafted specifically for the Bulls on the Beach event, has become a favorite among locals, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Following the intense bull riding competition, the evening will continue with a cabaret featuring additional entertainment, allowing attendees to unwind and enjoy the night with friends, family, and community members. This combination of high-energy sports and relaxing social festivities makes the Bulls on the Beach an event that caters to a diverse audience, ensuring there’s something enjoyable for everyone.

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to secure their tickets early to witness this unique blend of athletic prowess and community spirit. As Chestermere continues to cultivate events that highlight local talent and foster community engagement, Bulls on the Beach stands out as a signature event that brings together the excitement of professional bull riding with the charm of small-town entertainment.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this exhilarating event that celebrates the spirit of Chestermere, showcases top athletic talent, and provides a platform for local artisans to shine. It’s more than just a sports event; it’s a community celebration that promises lasting memories and fun-filled experiences for all who attend.

