Serious Collision on Township Road 240 Sends Two to Hospital

In a distressing turn of events near Chestermere, a serious vehicle collision occurred on Township Road 240 between Range Road 284 and Paradise Meadows Drive this past weekend. The Chestermere Fire Department swiftly responded to the scene.

The collision involved two vehicles, and one individual from each vehicle was transported to the hospital. Alberta Health Services reported that both individuals were in serious but stable condition following the accident.

Acting Fire Chief Brent Paquette noted that the road remained closed for several hours as RCMP undertook a thorough investigation of the incident. The community is urged to seek alternate routes while the area returns to normalcy.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by local authorities.

