Shrek and Donkey are on a journey to save Princess Fiona from the fire breathing dragon and bring her back to her husband-to-be, Lord Farquaad! The Chestermere High School Fine Arts Academy is so excited to present, Shrek the Musical!

The Fine Arts Academy contains three different classes, Performing Arts directed by Christine Fulthorpe, Pit Band conducted by Jessica Ploughman, and Technical Theatre led by Paul Beseau. These three classes have been working tirelessly since February to collectively build this year’s production.

We wanted to give students the chance to choose their specialization in the show. By offering three different classes, students can take full responsibility for their role while understanding that they are part of one final production. Students chose between performing as a singer and dancer, a musician in the on-stage pit band, or to build the set and act as stage crew, front of house or technical team. This is our first official year running the Fine Arts Academy and it has been amazing to see how the students are working together!

In addition to the academy students, there are many other departments in the school who have been volunteering their time. We have Fashions 10, 20 and 30 students sewing very intricate and difficult costumes for the cast, including the Gingy costume! These students are led by Courtney Dawes. The Skincare 15 class is studying different theatrical makeup techniques for the copious amounts of green makeup and fairy tale creatures’ special effects that will be used. In addition, the cosmetology 40 students have been working on wig designs and different character hair styles with the assistance of Melody McIntyre. Collectively, we have over one hundred students involved in the show!

Performances begin during the last week of May. Show times are Tuesday May 28th 7:00 PM, Wednesday May 29th 7:00 PM, Thursday May 30th 7:00 PM, Saturday June 1st Matinee at 3:00 PM and Saturday June 1st Finale at 7:00 PM. Doors open 30 minutes before show time.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. Children 5 and under see the show for free. This year we are also excited to offer VIP tickets for $15. This allows you to have an immersive experience for the performance and guarantee a seat in the first or second row!

Tickets are available on SchoolCash website for students and families of CHS, or by calling Mrs. Zaremba in the business office at 403-272-8868, or limited seats will be sold with cash at the door. We recommend getting a ticket beforehand to ensure a seat!

