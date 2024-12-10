Smith’s UCP Authoritarianism or Democratic?

Smith’s UCP AGM approval of 91.5 % of those that at

tended is still 1% of Albertans. Do you see the areas noted below as Authoritarianism or Democratic? Smith’s UCP government with their recent bills that were just passed in taking people and families rights away for those that have no issues with diversity in schools, along with what appears to be little to no consultation with schools that have to administer this action. If you look at Alberta’s FOIP: Freedom of Information and Protection of the Privacy Act, and on page 22 Guide to Providing Counselling in School Jurisdictions, you can read for yourself on children’s rights when sharing information with a counselor. However, Smith’s UCP government states that families need to be directed to what the government feels it should be. Authoritarianism or Democratic?

Aug. 14/23 Calgary Herald, Smith said the pause on renewables started because the Alberta Utilities Commission and the Alberta Electric System operator wrote to the government asking for it. However, neither letter asks for a moratorium. Also as reported this industry stated it wasn’t consulted. As reported in the Canadian press the capacity of the cancelled projects adds up to more than 8,600 megawatts of generation — more than enough to power every home in Alberta. Many of those projects would have come with substantial storage capacity. And as we know less supply more demand equals higher prices as we’re seeing now. Authoritarianism or Democratic?

I did a survey on all MLA type of position across Canada 4 years ago and found Alberta MLA’s where the highest paid. At that time the UCP government was stating Alberta’s civil servants, meaning all the other government employees, should reduce their salaries to match other provinces. So I ask my MLA what about your salary doing the same as you’re also a civil servant. After many reminders and phone calls and office visits over 4 years for an answer to the question which I was told it was being looked at, resulted in no reply. Now we hear when Albertans are getting no relief from skyrocketing rents, the UCP decided to give themselves a 14 per cent retroactive increase to their MLA housing allowance and inflation-proof it into the future. The NDP voted against this. Question is, who do you know is getting a 14% increase in anything these days, especially with using your tax money. Authoritarianism or Democratic?

Have you asked for the survey results numbers on the APP, you know, the one we Albertan’s paid for? I can’t seem to get an answer. My current understanding is that more than 50% are not in favor, so why does Smith’s UCP continue to spend our money chasing it? Authoritarianism or Democratic?

Orphan well issue, and the billions to clean up after those that are legally responsible to do it but won’t, now Smith’s Environment minister is stating that the Albertan taxpayer could be the ones to help pay for it. Authoritarianism or Democratic? Want more detailed info on this visit https://halifax.citynews.ca/2024/09/16/energy-minister-says-public-money-could-help-finance-alberta-energy-cleanup/

The delay to accept pharmcare in helping those Albertans that are struggling with day to day expenses, is that putting politics ahead of supporting Albertans, is that who we are as Canadians? What do you think about a government that constantly complains and spends millions of your tax dollars fighting the Federal governments on the so-called overreach, well then what do you think the above statements are saying to you about Smith’s UCP overreach on Albertans? Authoritarianism or Democratic?

You have the choice and power on how this continues, talk to your representative MLA as they work for you, or get ready to pay more tax bucks.

~Dennis Bigras, Wheatland county

